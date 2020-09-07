10 Labor Day deals you can’t afford to miss today

Labor Day is today! This means it’s time to turn off that grill, sit back in your favorite pool chair, and get shopping. From robot vacuums to iPads, every member of your family will find something that they want. We’ve researched and rounded up ten of the best Labor Day deals right now, so all you need to do is the buying.

Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera — $135, was $180

This smart security camera is easy to install and set up, and features a two-year battery life so your home will be protected for longer periods of time. There’s also 2-way audio which means you’ll be able to strike up a conversation with your front door guest from your smartphone no matter where you are. The 1080p HD camera is great too and the added infrared HD gives you clear images of any visitors even after the sun goes down. You can even use Alexa with this smart camera and view a live stream of your surroundings, arm and disarm your system, or even set up reminders to switch up the batteries simply with your voice. Get the Blink XT2 security camera now for only $135 — usually $180.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $150, was $200

This smart doorbell is a clear upgrade for anyone using a traditional doorbell. Apart from letting you know that there’s someone at your door, the Ring Video Door Bell 3 carries a 1080p HD camera so you can get a good look at your visitor before you let them in your home. There are also motion sensors to alert you of any movement nearby and voice assistance with Alexa so you can operate your smart device hands-free. Installing is simple too, and you can use the Ring App to connect your newest addition to other Ring devices or check a live view of your home no matter where you are.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $180, was $200

A smartwatch is a great buy for fitness junkies and busybodies alike. With the Fitbit Versa 2, you can keep track of your heart rate, control your music, and get your texts or calls straight to your wrist. If you’re an uneasy sleeper like me, you can also use this smartwatch to track your sleep patterns to improve your sleep quality over time. Like other smartwatches, the Fitbit Versa 2 also operates with voice assistance. Feel free to use Alexa to check the weather, give you the latest headlines, or set daily alarms at your convenience. With a battery life close to six days, this is your chance to snap up the Fitbit Versa 2 now at the reduced price of $180 before the sale ends.

iRobot Roomba 675 — $270, was $300

Upgrade your cleaning routine with this smart vacuum. With multi-surface brushes and a powerful vacuum suction motor, both your floors and carpets will be spotless. The iRobot Roomba 675 also has edge sweeping features which means that every hidden nook and cranny of your home will be easily cleaned. You also don’t have to worry about keeping your Roomba charged. This Roomba has auto charging features which means that once it’s done cleaning, your smart vacuum will automatically dock and recharge. You can also connect your Roomba to Alexa and simply command your smart vacuum to begin cleaning. Buy the iRobot Roomba 675 for $270 — usually $300 for Labor Day.

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $350, was $400

The perfect companion for college students and work-from-homers alike, the iPad Mini is a sleek, portable, and affordable tablet that carries all the best features of its more expensive counterparts. The A12 Bionic chip enhances your app experience so you can easily multitask or run high bit rate apps without having your iPad crash on you. There’s also Touch ID for added privacy and a 7.9-inch retina display to make your note-taking and in-class reading easier. The battery life also runs comfortably for about 10 hours so you can carry your iPad on long haul trips, class lectures, or take on multiple Zoom meetings. The iPad Mini is on sale right now for only $350 so this might be your best chance to get it.

ASUS Vivobook Laptop — $500, was $600

This affordable laptop boasts a 15.6-inch HD display and Window’s newest operating system. There’s also an energy-efficient LED backlight if you’re working into the night hours. The long battery life that lasts up to 9 hours has to be one of the best features of this laptop. There’s also a generous port selection with 4 USB ports and an HDMI input. The 8GB Ram lets you take on large excel sheets easily and run your favorite games during your lunch break. Finally, the laptop weighs in just under 4 pounds making it extremely portable and built for commuting. Get the Asus Vivobook for $500 before stocks run out.

70-inch LG UN7070 Series 4K TV — $580, was $650

Upgrade your home theater with this smart TV and enjoy crisp, clear images with the TV’s 4K functionality and TruMotion 120 features. You can even connect this TV with Alexa or Google Assistant and voice-control your TV to play any movie or TV show your heart desires. If you’re an Apple user, you can also use the Apple Home Kit and airplay any entertainment straight from your Macbook to your smart TV. There’s an added benefit for sports lovers: With the TV’s sports alert feature, you can keep track of your home team’s every touchdown or home run even while you’re watching something else. Buy the 70-inch LG UN7070 Series 4K TV now for only $580 for Labor Day.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $700, was $900

This light, 2-in-1 device carries the 10th-generation Intel Core processor so you can game, work, or binge a new TV show without missing a beat. The battery life lasts all-day too, functioning for a little over 10 hours and if you’re looking for a quick boost the battery recharges from 0% to 80% in just over an hour. The display is also eye-catching using high-resolution PixelSense to automatically adjust to different lighting conditions. This is definitely one of the best convertible laptop deals out there right now so snag the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $700 before its price shoots back up.

Dell XPS 13 — $700, usually $850

This elegant 13-inch laptop carries the newest Intel Core processor and an InfinityEdge display for a more immersive experience. The 80.7% screen to body ratio is best experienced when cueing up your favorite Friday night movie or launching the newest game you’re addicted to. Even with running Netflix all day, you’ll still have a battery life of over 10 hours easily. The best way to describe the Dell XPS 13 is to call it a compact powerhouse. The laptop only weighs in at 2.7 pounds and even uses Microsoft’s Cortana to voice assist you from as much as 14 feet away. Check schedules, make appointments, or control your music easily with your voice. You don’t even have to worry about your laptop’s fan growing increasingly loud. With Dell’s power manager you can control your laptop’s fan speed and temperature by switching between three power modes. Get the Dell XPS 13 for only $700 right now.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G — $850, was $1000

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a beautiful smartphone and the most affordable option from the S20 series. This smartphone is also factory unlocked so you can choose any carrier you desire. The high-resolution zoom camera is something to mention. With the ability to zoom 30 times into your surroundings and take clear images you’ll never miss a moment ever again. The phone’s Bright Night Mode also lets you photograph in the dark with no hassle. With all-day functionality and quick-charging options, you’ll never feel disconnected, even for a moment. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 today for only $850 before the deal ends.

Take a look at the rest of these Labor Day sales if you’re still looking for more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations