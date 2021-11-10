The top items to gift yourself this holiday season

Christmas: a wonderful time of year where gifts and love are exchanged between family and friends. We can get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of purchasing gifts for other people on our Christmas lists, but we rarely have time to buy ourselves something.

If you want to treat yourself this holiday season, we’ve got you covered. Prepare your Christmas shopping cart early this year and take a look at our list of the top gifts you can give yourself for a happy holiday.

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer

If you love cooking, this Ninja Foodi air fryer is a no-brainer. Air fryers can sometimes be complicated with the number of buttons everywhere and confusing interfaces. This particular product, however, is sleek and easy to use. There are two baskets to air fry food simultaneously, so you can crisp up those fries along with your tenders. Every modern kitchen needs an air fryer, so consider picking this one up for the holidays, and you’ll be using it every day in no time.

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con

The Nintendo Switch is the hottest console on the market even after all these years it’s been out. Regardless of your demographic, the Switch has something for everyone. Seeing as it’s been out for a while now the price has dropped a bit, making this console more affordable now than ever before — a perfect time to pick it up for yourself! Enjoy some brilliant games this Christmas and sit back and relax.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge

The Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge is the perfect gift for yourself because it makes your life so much easier. It almost completely eliminates the need for vacuuming as you can just set this cute little device up in your house and let it clean up after you. Set a path for it to clean in your home via the handy mobile app companion, and you can just forget about it! This robot vacuum will certainly be useful when the time to clean all the Christmas crumbs up comes.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

If you love coffee, look no further. This affordable yet essential coffee maker will be your sidekick for years to come. Making a nice cup of coffee every morning is a breeze with how quick and easy to use this machine is. The design of this product is also sleek and subtle, which is important when considering the feng shui of your living space. If you feel like you need coffee to survive, this Keurig coffee maker will be a life-saver this winter.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Leaning into the coffee addict slant again, this smart mug is a cool device to accompany you with your hot beverages this winter. You can ensure your drinks are heated to your precise temperature preference so that you’ll never scald the roof of your mouth or consume a cold coffee. Like hot cocoa? This smart mug with a 1.5-hour battery life will ensure that that hot cocoa actually stays hot. A winter essential.

Versa 3 Smartwatch, Black

For an amazing, affordable, and useful smartwatch, the Versa 3 is our pick this Christmas. This product is perfect for tracking steps and distance (which we all know is one of the main features of a smartwatch). You can receive all notifications from your phone if you pair the two devices together. The Versa 3 is very fitness-focused, so if you have your own fitness goals for the new year, you can view a bunch of exercises with timers and an Active Zone.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 in black

Bose is, without a doubt, one of the very best you can get when it comes to audio hardware. All audiophiles understand the quality of a good pair of Bose headphones. Whether you’re a professional musician or producer or just a casual listener who loves listening to each frequency with clarity, this portable pair of noise-canceling headphones are perfect for you. Not only are these functional, but they look so good. This is one of our top picks for this holiday, so get yourself a pair as a nice gift!

