Amazon discounts the treat-tossing Furbo dog camera for $70 off

The Furbo Dog Camera is a great techie way to look after your fur babies. It allows you to easily check in on your pup, whether you’re at work, running errands, or simply on the other side of the house. Amazon currently has a deal on the Furbo, cutting its price from $249 down to $179.

Remove the constant worry of leaving your pet unattended by jumping on this dog camera deal now. In addition to the $70 discount is the chance to slash another $50 off when you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa, lowering the sale price further to $129.

Setting up the Furbo is a no-brainer. Simply plug the camera’s USB cable into a power port, connect it to your home Wi-Fi network, and download the free Furbo app to your device to start monitoring and entertaining your pup. The camera has a Full HD resolution complete with night vision, 160-degree wide-angle lens, and 4x zoom, giving you a crisp view of the area any time of the day. It also boasts a two-way audio function, which can send you alerts when barking is detected. This means you’ll be able to know what’s happening in your home all while being able to talk to or calm down your dog.

Every Furbo comes with a 90-day free trial of the Furbo Dog Nanny. This premium dog-monitoring service comes with push notifications on dog movements, including real-time smart alerts on dog activities and person detection. It also covers the daily doggie diary, which lets you view the highlights of your dog’s day. It can take selfies as well when your pup is facing the camera.

More than just a puppy cam, this device can also be controlled to toss dog treats. It can be filled with over 100 pieces of treats, and when your pooch gets used to it, you can play a game of catch through the companion Furbo app. You’ll also be able to give treats or schedule treat tossing times hands-free once connected to an Alexa-enabled device. Round-shaped treats that are about 0.4 inches in diameter work best for the Furbo Dog Camera.

Provide your pets with the attention and connection they need even when you’re away with this Furbo Dog Camera. Order today on Amazon for only $179 and walk away with $70 in savings.

