The best pet tech products on the market for dog and cat owners

Most dog owners know what it’s like to have an anxious pup during a thunderstorm, and most cat owners know what it’s like to have their nervous feline make a beeline for their favorite hiding spot. When pets feel pain, fear, or anxiety, pet owners empathize with them just as they would a human loved one. Owners want to find the best food, treats, toys, and products to make their pets happy.

Thankfully, we’ve come across a variety of tech-centric products designed to make your life — and that of your pet — that much better. From self-cleaning litter boxes to automated treat dispensers, here are a few of the best offerings on the market.

Petcube Bites 2

best pet tech bytes 2

The Petcube Bites 2 combines a camera with an automatic treat dispenser, culminating in a device that allows you to check in on your pet while you’re away. The gadget flings treats, and when your pet goes to retrieve them, you can watch them through the camera and speak to them via a built-in speaker. The Bites 2 is a high-quality device, too, with high-definition video, 4x digital zoom, a wide-angle lens, night vision, and two-way audio.

The newest iteration of the Petcube Bites even has Alexa built-in, so you can turn on the lights, check the news, play music, and carry out a host of other smart home actions with nothing more than your voice.

Tdynasty Design Automatic Dry Food Feeder

best pet tech tdynasty design automatic cat feeder

There are a ton of automatic pet feeders on the market, especially dry food feeders like this one by Tdynasty Design. But this feeder offers a few benefits over some of the other options on the market. It’s reasonably priced for such a large feeder, and it holds a lot of food (1.7 gallons) in a securely covered compartment, so it doesn’t go stale. Your cat will have a hard time clawing his way into the food compartment, too, because there is a protective switch in place that blocks your pet’s access.

The programmable digital display panel lets you set up as many as four meals a day for your cat or small pup. If you want to personalize feedings, you can record your voice and have it play when you want to call your pet for feeding time. You can also power the auto feeder with the included power adapter, but if you’re worried about your pet’s safety with the cord, you can use D batteries instead.

Cat Mate C500 Automatic Wet Food Feeder

best pet tech cat mate c500 automatic wet food feeder thumb

Quality automatic wet food feeders are harder to come by because it’s more difficult to keep wet food fresh. The Cat Mate C500 is one of the better options we’ve encountered, however. It’s not ideal for large animals, but it will serve a small dog or cat up to five meals, each consisting of about three-fourths of a pound of food.

How does it work? It has a circular tray with five separate compartments, and only one compartment is exposed at a time. You program when you want the feeder to expose the next compartment and grant your pet access to the food. It also has an ice pack to keep each portion fresh. The Cat Mate C500 runs on three AA batteries, which will operate the machine for about 12 months. Most of the components are dishwasher safe, too, which makes cleanup easier.

Whistle Go Explore Health and Location Tracker

Whistle Go Explore
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Does your dog escape from the fence a lot? Whistle is a pet-centric GPS and activity tracker that keeps tabs on your dog’s whereabouts, as well as their distance traveled. It works with both GPS and cellular towers to track your pet anywhere in the United States, which should provide peace of mind should your dog decide to go on a Homeward Bound adventure.

The rechargeable device easily attaches to your pet’s collar and onboard activity tracking lets you know if your dog was running, playing, or napping. Built-in health monitoring components also let you know if your pup is licking or scratching. Like many pet activity trackers, however, the Whistle Go Explore requires a subscription to keep track of your pet (plans start at about $7 per month).

PetSafe ScoopFree Ultra Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

best pet tech petsafe scoopfree ultra self cleaning cat litter box thumb

Cats are amazing animals — independent, yet lovable, affectionate, yet timid at times. One thing that’s not fun about being a cat owner, however, is cleaning the litter box.

Fortunately, you no longer have to touch that smelly cesspool. It may take some work to get there, but once you get your cat to use a self-cleaning litter box, it’s smooth sailing from that point forward. We like this self-cleaning litter box by PetSafe, namely because it isn’t overly large. It’s not particularly expensive, either, and it consistently cleans the litter thoroughly.

PetDroid Boltz Laser Toy

best pet tech petdroid boltz

The PetDroid Boltz Lazer Toy is, quite simply, a toy that shines a timed laser on the floor in different patterns and at various speeds. It will have your cat running around and playing until he or she gets worn out, however.

This rechargeable little gadget might not be the most high-tech product on our list, but cats have a lot of fun spazzing out as they chase the laser. It’s pretty entertaining to watch, too.

Embark Dog DNA Test

black friday dna testing kits for dogs embark

Tests for humans that examine health and heritage info have increased in popularity over the last few years. The Embark Dog DNA kit uses a cheek swab from your dog to provide a ton of valuable information about your pup’s family tree, ancestry, and health information. It can even test for more than 165 diseases.

If you have ever wondered whether your dog was Lab-Boxer or a Lab-Pit mix, this is an excellent option because it accurately indicates your dog’s breed in addition to all of the health data.

