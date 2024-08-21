Grab a Square Terminal while it has a rare discount at Best Buy

For years now, small to large-sized businesses the world over have been using Square products for quick and easy transactions. It’s hard to beat the simple setup and convenient functions the company’s devices offer, so we’re excited to have found this sale while looking through Best Buy deals:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Square Terminal for $280. At full price, this hardware goes for $300. Yes, it’s only a $20 markdown, but every penny counts; especially when you’re a new business owner!

Why you should buy the Square Terminal

Designed to work with all major credit and debit cards, Square collects a 2.6% fee on all transactions, plus 10 cents for every dip, tap, or swipe. Funds are deposited into your bank account as quick as the next business day, and Square allows you to cancel subscriptions at any time. Speaking of which: Plan options include Square for Retail, Square for Restaurants POS, and Square Appointments.

The Square Terminal comes with a power adapter, but the built-in battery will allow you to use the reader with no AC outlet present. On a full charge, you should get about 24 hours of usage, with around five hours required for a full recharge.

On top of its easy-to-read touchscreen, the Terminal also comes equipped with a magstripe reader and receipt printer. While some mobile card readers will work over Bluetooth, the Terminal requires a Wi-Fi or ethernet connection to operate. We’ve heard great things about Square’s customer service too, should you ever need to create a help desk ticket.

Becoming an entrepreneur can be quite the daunting endeavor, but the Square Terminal makes it easy to start generating a profit fast! Save $20 when you purchase the device at Best Buy, and be sure to look at the other smart lock deals and security camera deals we found this week! After all, you’re going to want some great DIY surveillance tech to keep tabs on your new shop! And while you’re here, we also suggest reading up on some of Square’s other hardware, including the , , and .