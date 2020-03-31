Kick toilet paper to the curb with our exclusive Tushy bidet deals

  1. Deals

Having trouble tracking down toilet paper? Find the idea of a bidet appealing but don’t want the fork out hundreds of dollars for the unit and installation? You need a Tushy, an attachable contraption that transforms regular toilets into functional water-blasting bidets. Sold? You haven’t even heard the best bit: Both the Tushy Classic and Tushy Spa are on sale right now, and we’ve arranged an exclusive coupon code (DIGITAL) for our readers that knocks an additional 10% of the already discounted price of each item.

The Tushy Classic is the ideal all-rounder for your toilet needs. The company promises it will take only about 10 minutes to install and it fits most standard two-piece toilets. Moreover, it doesn’t require any kind of plumbing or electricity source. All you have to do is unscrew the toilet seat, place the Tushy unit on the side, connect to your existing water and you’re good to go. There’s a pressure and angle control so you can target the spray just where you need it to go. It’s great for the environment, saves on toilet paper costs, and it leaves you feeling better and cleaner than before.

Want a more premium Tushy experience? The Tushy Spa clips to the side of your toilet seat, much like the Tushy Classic, but the difference is that it can provide hot water with a choice of temperatures. It requires a little more set-up than the Tushy Classic, but as long as it’s near a sink, it’s easy enough to install for the average person. It comes with a 9-foot hot water connection so most users should be able to get this bidet all set up, enjoying the benefits of warm water just where you need it. There are the all-important pressure and angle controls, too, so everything feels just right.

Both of these units are now available from the Tushy website with an extra 10% off if you use our exclusive coupon code DIGITAL. The code is valid on all other items on the Tushy website as well, including the Tushy Ottoman and its trademark Bamboo Bum Towels.

After something a little different? Head over to our collection of the best bidet deals.

