Learn everything from C++ and Java to Python and React for free with Udacity

Now is the perfect time to learn some new skills. Odds are you’re indoors a lot more than usual, and you may, unfortunately, be in a position where you need to switch career paths. Right now, you can learn new tech skills entirely for free through one-month trial at Udacity. With no commitment required, it’s the perfect chance to develop some new talents.

Udacity is particularly great for learning new programming languages or brushing up on your existing talents, all entirely for free. The service offers a variety of different subject areas from C++ to Python and more. You can learn the best practices to be an iOS or Android developer, handle web development via its Full Stack course, or develop your Java skills, as well as simply master data structures and algorithms.

Udacity also offers up loads of courses for learning specific areas such as Artificial Intelligence in Business, Product Management, Business Analysis, and Marketing Analysis. It also tackles A.I. in-depth leading to fascinating insights into autonomous systems such as self-driving cars.

The courses aren’t just about watching videos either, with a focus on learning by doing, with real human help, and personalized code reviews backing you up every step of the way.

Entirely free, Udacity is great for if you want to develop new skills for a career change or development, or simply if you want to learn something new out of curiosity. While it’s entirely free for the first month, this is the ideal time to give it a whirl and see how you can expand your mind. Full courses typically take around 5-10 hours a week for a few months but if you can binge-watch the latest Netflix show, we’re sure you can do the same with educational material too.

If you’re keen to expand your knowledge past the first month, Udacity works out to about $225 per month if you commit to a 3-month deal. With those kinds of prices to consider, you’re saving a lot by trying it out for free during the deal period. Grab it today before the offer ends. This is an opportunity that doesn’t come around often.

