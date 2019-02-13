Digital Trends
Deals

Sleep soreness away with Under Armour Recovery Sheets, on sale now

Lucas Coll
By
Under Armour Recovery Sheets

Anyone who runs, plays sports, lifts weights, or regularly engages in other intense physical activity is familiar with the beast known as “DOMS,” or delayed onset muscle soreness. There are many methods that athletes and lifters employ to alleviate this soreness, from foam rollers to whey protein shakes, but the best way to help your muscles recover is to simply get a good night’s sleep (which is when your body does most of its healing and rebuilding).

Leave it to Under Armour to take this a step further, with technology that can enhance your recovery even more while you sleep. Under Armour Recovery Sheets feature a unique fabric design that can speed your body’s post-workout healing process, and they’re on sale right now on Under Armour’s website at discounts of up to $87.

At first glance, Under Armour Recovery Sheets look like normal bed sheets made to fit most standard mattresses. What sets these sheets apart is the material: The fabric is woven with a soft bioceramic print that reflects your body’s natural heat back into the skin in the form of far infrared (FIR). This is an interesting new technology that has been shown to generate therapeutic effects and may be useful for other medical applications which are still being explored.

These Recovery Sheets actually feature the same FIR fabric technology used in Under Armour’s Recovery Sleepwear, which we’ve actually tested. Our review noted that the pajamas were incredibly comfortable (though they won’t make you a star athlete – you still gotta put in the hard work for that), but the long and short of it is that Under Armour’s FIR-producing fabric feels great on the skin.

As far as temperature regulation goes, don’t let the idea of “reflecting body heat” scare you if you’re one of the many hot sleepers among us: Aside from the FIR print technology, the Under Armor Recovery Sheets also feature a micro-mesh weave that’s light and breathable. The fabric itself is made from a super soft cotton/modal blend for a cool, comfortable night’s sleep.

The Under Armour Recovery Sheets are on sale right now in five different sizes with discounts up to $87:

Each pack comes with a top sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases with hidden zipper enclosures, giving you a full bed set minus the comforter.

Go to Sale

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found pillows for side-sleepers, pillows for stomach-sleepers, and the best mattresses.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019
Up Next

RTX 2070 is the most popular Turing GPU for Steam gamers
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

Get up to $400 off Alienware, XPS laptops with Dell Presidents’ Day sale

If you're looking for some savings, you're in luck. Dell launched its biggest Presidents' Day sale ever, running from February 11 to February 19, promising big savings on its Alienware, XPS products, and more.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best iphone deals iphone1
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for February 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for February 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Calibrate your display to get it looking just the way you like it

Want to see images the way they're intended to be seen? Here is our quick guide on how to calibrate your monitor using your operating system or another tool, to make what's on the screen look as good as it can.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for February 2019

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $950.
Posted By Lucas Coll
moto g7 lineup
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G7 Power vs. Moto G7 Play: Which Motorola phone is for you?

If the new budget range from Motorola has piqued your interest, but you're not sure which G7 would be best for you, then allow us to help. We compare the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play to find out precisely how they differ.
Posted By Simon Hill
kevin durant apple series swagger news flickr
Deals

Watch Kevin Durant’s ‘The Boardroom’ exclusively on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus gives users access to a ton of sports content, and it's also the place for exclusive shows like Kevin Durant's 'The Boardroom.' If you’re looking to catch this all-new series, then now’s your chance to take advantage of the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
anker wireless charger pad deal qi charging
Deals

Charge your smartphone with Anker’s wireless charger pad, now half off on Amazon

A wireless charger can declutter your space and make charging your phone super convenient. Anker is one of the most popular brands and right now Amazon is discounting Anker's 10W wireless charging pad at half off.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Apple’s most affordable 2018 iPad is now even cheaper on Amazon at $249

The entry-level iPad is the iPad to get for the vast majority of people. It's inexpensive, well-designed, and quite powerful, especially for the price. Speaking of price, the 9.7-inch iPad is now even more affordable from Amazon.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Fossil Q Commuter hybrid smartwatch review
Deals

Amazon discounts Garmin, Fossil, and Apple Watches for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and if you’re after a great gift for that special techie in your life, a smartwatch might be just the ticket. We’ve sniffed out the five best smartwatch deals available on Amazon right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple AirPods review
Deals

Is Amazon sold out of AirPods? Here’s where to buy Apple’s wireless earbuds

With Valentine's Day only a few days away, online storefronts like Amazon have already completely sold out of AirPods. Here are the best places you can still pick up a pair without too much hassle.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

The latest Best Buy sale takes up to $150 off the 2018 MacBook Air

Looking to save on a new MacBook Air? As part of an Apple Shopping Event, retailer Best Buy is currently taking off $150 off select models of the 2018 MacBook Air, bringing prices to as low as $1,100. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Dyson and Hoover vacuums by up to $160

Hoover and Dyson are two of the most popular vacuum brands on the market right now, and with savings up to $160, Amazon is offering some of the best prices on the web. These vacuum deals are definitely worth a look.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen