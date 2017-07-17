Tidy up and save as much as $280 with our six favorite vacuum cleaner deals

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. Thankfully, modern innovations have made this thankless task a little easier, with newer lightweight materials, more efficient power sources, and even robotic smart technologies replacing the clunky and heavy vacuums of yesteryear. We’ve rounded up a handful of the best vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from handheld dust busters to robot vacs, to bring your household cleaning regimen into the 21st century and to save you as much as $280.

Eufy HomeVac Duo 2-in-1 cordless vacuum If you can’t decide whether you need a handheld vacuum or a full-sized upright, then enjoy the best of both worlds with the Eufy HomeVac Duo. This handy 2-in-1 cordless vac is perfect for cleaning small homes like dorm rooms or apartments. When in upright mode, its head swivels in a 180-degree arc for maneuvering in tight areas, and the HomeVac can break down into a convenient handheld vacuum cleaner when you need to go even smaller. Its lithium-ion battery runs for up to 24 minutes at full speed or as long as 60 minutes at its lower “eco mode” setting. The Eufy HomeVac Duo upright cordless vacuum cleaner can be yours for as low as $89 from Amazon after a 56 percent savings of $111. Amazon

Holife handheld cordless vacuum Sometimes all you need is a simple handheld vacuum cleaner for minor messes or for tidying up small spaces. Many older handheld vacuum designs suffered from weak motors and dismal battery life, but this one from Holife utilizes a modern 14.8V lithium-ion battery which can run constantly for up to 30 minutes before slowing down. Its 90-watt motor also works together with a multistage filter and a radial cyclone system to give it more suctioning power and to allow the vacuum to suck up liquids. At just $56 on Amazon for a limited time, the Holife handheld cordless vacuum cleaner can be yours for a solid discount of $104 off of its retail price. Amazon

Black+Decker Max Lithium Flex vacuum Another compact option, although one with a bit more power and versatility than a basic handheld vac, is the Max Lithium Flex from Black+Decker. This portable cordless vacuum cleaner can tackle a wide variety of household messes with its handheld directional hose and detachable floor extension, while its powerful motor, three-stage filter, and lithium-ion battery deliver plenty of power for minor to moderate cleaning jobs. Extra attachments include a bristle brush, tube extensions for sweeping hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, and a rubberized hose head specifically designed for tackling stubborn pet hair. A 14 percent discount shaves $18 off of the price, bringing the Black+Decker Max Lithium Flex vacuum cleaner down to $112 on Amazon. Amazon

Shark Navigator Deluxe corded upright vacuum For a full-sized upright vacuum cleaner, look no further than the Shark Navigator Deluxe. This best-selling corded vacuum is powerful enough to clean the whole house, yet light enough at just 15 pounds that your back and arms won’t be aching by the time you’re finished. A powerful 1,200-watt motor and large bagless dirt reservoir let you clean for extended periods without interruption, and a long sweeping wand and 10-foot extendable hose make it easy to clean places beyond your reach. A 44 percent discount shaves a tidy $80 off of the price of the Shark Navigator Deluxe, letting you score this excellent upright vacuum cleaner from Amazon for just $100. Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 11 robot vacuum Want to ditch the manual vacuum cleaner altogether, at least for small messes? Robotic units like Eufy’s RoboVac 11 may not replace larger vacuums for deep cleaning jobs, but this little smart vac is a great way to keep your floor tidy without you having to lift a finger (other than to turn it on). The RoboVac features a three-point cleaning system, utilizing both side brushes and a rolling bottom brush along with powerful suction to pick up dirt and debris. The lithium-ion battery provides enough juice for 1.5 hours of continuous cleaning before needing a charge, and built-in sensors help the robot avoid obstacles so it won’t ding up your furniture. A generous $280 discount brings the Eufy RoboVac 11 down to a low $220 on Amazon for a limited time. Amazon