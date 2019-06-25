Share

You won’t find a 4K TV with more smarts than a Vizio. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which is now on sale for $260 ($170 off). It has Chromecast baked in for instant access to the leading streaming services — and if that’s not a good enough reason to make it the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup, we don’t know what is. We’ve also rounded up all of the 4K TVs we’re expecting to see discounted on Prime Day, and those deals that are already live.

To be clear, that’s not all the oft-raved-about D-Series can do. It’s armed with all the features you’d expect to be bundled into a top-brand 4K television, including Vizio’s in-house Spatial Scaling Engine, which takes both standard HD and Full HD content and weaves it into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as multiformat HDR.

Pair them with a crisp, clear 4K screen that has a fantastic viewing angle, and the result is a versatile 4K TV that can tap into thousands of hours of live TV and on-demand programming from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Hulu, Netflix, and WatchFree with a few presses on the remote or the utterance of a voice command.

Discount aside, Vizio had to make some compromises to keep the cost down — one of which was deciding against packaging Google Assistant on the D-Series out of the box. As a result, you’ll need to hook it up to either an Amazon Echo or Google Home before you can start barking instructions its way through either Alexa or Assistant.

Here’s a quick look at some of the commands it understands:

“Play Stranger Things on Netflix.”

“Turn on Action Movies.”

“Switch over to HDMI 2. “

“Mute the volume.”

“Turn off at 11 PM.”

At 50 inches, the D-Series won’t be for everyone. If you’re after something larger, our list of the best 4K TV deals might be of interest — the standouts being a 55-inch TCL for $300 and a massive 70-inch LG for $940.

