You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV

You’d think a 4K TV that costs less than $300 would lack all of the desirable features that come bundled on higher-end models, but when it comes to Vizio that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which is now on sale for $260.

Discounted from $430 to $260, the 50-inch Vizio D-Series is about as well-equipped for the impending 4K revolution as a TV can be, toting the firm’s trademark Spatial Scaling Engine for transforming HD content into 4K Ultra HD and multi-format HDR.

There’s also a Chromecast built in, which acts as a middleman between the D-Series and the wonderful world of on-demand streaming — granting you access to an extensive collection of movies and TV shows hosted by the likes of Hulu and Netflix.

Rather watch something live? Vizio has decked the D-Series out with its fantastic WatchFree service, which is home to more than a hundred live-TV channels, including Action Movies, Classic Movies, Crime Network, Fox Sports, and NBC News.

Unlike the higher-end M-Series, the D-Series doesn’t have Google Assistant installed out of the box. That said, you do have the option to hook up an Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speaker for a taste of what the voice-controlled future holds.

Here’s a look at some of the commands you can mumble its way:

  • “Play House of Cards on Netflix.”
  • “Reduce the volume by 20%.”
  • “Turn on NBC News.”
  • “Switch over to HDMI 3.”

If you’re sold on the 50-inch Vizio D-Series but don’t have $260 to spare, you’re in luck — Walmart is offering customers in need of a helping hand the facility to split the cost over twelve months, coming out at a much more digestible $26 per month.

Looking for something a little larger? We’ve highlighted deals on a 55-inch TCL for $300, a 70-inch LG for $940, and a 55-inch Samsung for $915. And we’ve rounded up all of the best 4K TV deals available right now.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable TV deals should head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

