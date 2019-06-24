You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV

Share

You’d think a 4K TV that costs less than $300 would lack all of the desirable features that come bundled on higher-end models, but when it comes to Vizio that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which is now on sale for $260.

Discounted from $430 to $260, the 50-inch Vizio D-Series is about as well-equipped for the impending 4K revolution as a TV can be, toting the firm’s trademark Spatial Scaling Engine for transforming HD content into 4K Ultra HD and multi-format HDR.

There’s also a Chromecast built in, which acts as a middleman between the D-Series and the wonderful world of on-demand streaming — granting you access to an extensive collection of movies and TV shows hosted by the likes of Hulu and Netflix.

Rather watch something live? Vizio has decked the D-Series out with its fantastic WatchFree service, which is home to more than a hundred live-TV channels, including Action Movies, Classic Movies, Crime Network, Fox Sports, and NBC News.

Unlike the higher-end M-Series, the D-Series doesn’t have Google Assistant installed out of the box. That said, you do have the option to hook up an Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speaker for a taste of what the voice-controlled future holds.

Here’s a look at some of the commands you can mumble its way:

“Play House of Cards on Netflix.”

“Reduce the volume by 20%.”

“Turn on NBC News.”

“Switch over to HDMI 3.”

If you’re sold on the 50-inch Vizio D-Series but don’t have $260 to spare, you’re in luck — Walmart is offering customers in need of a helping hand the facility to split the cost over twelve months, coming out at a much more digestible $26 per month.

Looking for something a little larger? We’ve highlighted deals on a 55-inch TCL for $300, a 70-inch LG for $940, and a 55-inch Samsung for $915. And we’ve rounded up all of the best 4K TV deals available right now.

