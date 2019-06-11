Don’t skimp on this fantastic deal on a 55-inch Vizio 4K TV

Share

When buying a 4K TV, $300 often translates to a bottom-of-the-barrel sub-50-inch model with a basic feature set. Or does it? Well, in this instance, no. That’s because Walmart has knocked a hefty $180 off one of Vizio’s most capable 55-inch 4K TVs, sending the price toppling down to $300 — and that’s a deal you aren’t going to want to miss.

Vizio is one of the leading brands in the TV business, churning out fantastic models that push the envelope when it comes to streaming, so it should come as no surprise to hear that the 55-inch D-Series on offer is filled to the brim with useful tools for tapping into both live and on-demand programming, like the firm’s WatchFree service.

It’s also been through the Google car wash and emerged with a Chromecast Ultra under the hood, which can be used to access a number of streaming services, including HBO Go, Hulu, and Netflix, and to mirror content playing through Google Chrome on a computer via Google Cast.

Being a 4K TV, the 55-inch D-Series is armed with a number of 4K-centric features. There’s Vizio’s Spatial Scaling Engine, for example, for morphing both HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multi-format HDR for turning what would otherwise be a dull, low-light scene into one overflowing with detail.

Don’t believe us? Just look at how one customer described it:

I want to start out by saying that this 55″ Vizio TV is pretty incredible — with its extremely high quality imagery and inclusion of almost every high-tech TV usage feature, it is basically the TV of the future.

And another:

LOVE! LOVE! LOVEEEEEE! THIS TV!!!! Ordered this VIZIO 55 inch screen TV for my living room and fell in love. TV comes with pre-loaded channels including live cable so if you’re the kind of person who hates cable fees this TV is for you. No cable necessary.

One more:

A major steal for the price! It arrived with complete care (they brought it from the truck into our house and the packaging was sturdy, not sure what happened with some of the previous reviews) and the mount we bought to go with it is perfect! No scratches, dings- anything! It’s in perfect condition! My husband is a huge TV snob and he’s obsessed with his new toy!

It really is a fantastic deal at $300, so much so that Walmart is willing to lend you a helping hand if you don’t have that kind of change spare to spend on a new TV — the retailer has teamed up with financing giant Affirm to offer customers the chance to split the cost over a 12-month period, at a more manageable $30 per month.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller or larger, you’re in luck as the 43-inch D-Series is on sale for $250 and the 65-inch D-Series has been reduced to $480. But if you’re loyal to another TV manufacturer be sure to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TVs available right now. There’s bound to be something for everyone.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. We’d also recommend following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.