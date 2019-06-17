Share

Believe it or not, a 60-inch 4K TV would have fetched north of $1,500 a short while ago. But 4K is now fast headed toward the mainstream and as a result, the tech has started tricking down to the budget sector (TVs that cost a modest $500 or less).

Don’t believe us? Just take a look at this 60-inch Vizio D-Series. The television has a sticker price of $700, a significant amount less than the $1,500-plus price tag that would have once been attached to it. However, it’s now on sale for just $480 — down $220.

We’ve long said that Vizio’s TVs are some of the best in the business when it comes to value for money, and the same rings true for the 60-inch Vizio D-Series on offer, with it bundling just about every feature you could possibly hope to find on a 4K TV.

Like what, you ask? Well, there’s what the firm likes to call a Spatial Scaling Engine, which is used to transform both standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as multi-format HDR for improved color and contrast.

The pièce de résistance comes in the form of the D-Series’ integrated Chromecast Ultra, arming viewers with instant access to an onslaught of top-tier streaming services, including but not limited to, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Go, and Netflix.

But what if you’d rather watch the action unfold live? Simple. Just open up Vizio’s WatchFree client to tune into more than a hundred channels free, or download a subscription-based alternative, like DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, and Sling TV.

You also have the option to hook up a set-top box, if you’d rather take advantage of a cable subscription, as well as a DVR and a gaming console — all at the same time. That’s because there are three HDMI slots on board, just waiting to be used.

Financial obligations holding you back? You can always split the cost over twelve months through Walmart, at a more digestible $47 per month. That works out to a total of $564, including local sales tax and some marginal interest.

Let’s face it, though: While we’d all love a 60-inch television, space doesn’t always permit one. As such, if you’re hunting for something a little smaller, be sure to take a look at our catalog of the best 4K TV deals available right now.

Not sure what makes a great TV? Our buying guide will bring you up to speed.

