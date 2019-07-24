Deals

Don’t miss your chance to get yourself a 70-inch Vizio 4K TV on the cheap

Josh Levenson
By
unorthodox hacks roundup vizio 43 m series m43 c1 ultra hd full array led smart tv 2015

We’ve long said that 4K TVs are an investment. Cheap out and you could have to pick up a new TV in a mere matter of months. Set a considerable budget, and there’s no telling how long the glowing screen-and-speaker contraption will last.

Our point? Walmart has slashed a whopping $950 off the 70-inch Vizio M-Series, dropping it down to just $1,050 (or $103 per month for 12 months) — an incredible price for a versatile, supersized 4K TV that’s bound to stand the test of time.

Still, $1,050 is a lot to splash on a new TV, but rest assured: You won’t be taking home a box full of air. The Vizio M-Series is filled to the brim with useful smarts that will enhance your viewing experience, such as Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Sound.

There’s also a Chromecast built in, which provides instant access to a near-bottomless collection of on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO, Hulu, and Netflix, as well as a number of niche sources.

Being a 4K TV — and with the M in M-Series standing for modern — it’s also armed with the one feature you’d expect to find on a TV capable of handling 4K Ultra HD: An Upscaler, which Vizio calls its Spatial Scaling Engine, for spinning HD content into 4K.

All in all, the Vizio M-Series isn’t all that different to the cheaper Vizio D-Series, bundling the same core features — save for Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Sound — that make a Vizio a Vizio. So what makes this particular model worth the extra scratch?

Well, it all comes down to the screen. It measures in at 70 inches, so right off the bat, you’re paying a premium for the added real estate. But there’s more to it: Unlike the D-Series, the M-Series has local dimming zones — 48 of them, to be precise.

What that essentially means is 48 parts of the screen can be shut off to achieve a darker black level, thus producing more accurate contrast and subsequently more vivid detail — a feature usually reserved for high-end televisions, like LG’s OLEDs.

Sadly, we don’t all have enough space for a 70-inch 4K TV in our living room. Most of us have to settle for something a little smaller. If that sounds all too true, there are several other 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 55-inch TCL for $530.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

The best laptops of 2019
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5
Deals

Walmart drops massive $300 discount on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

TCL manufactures some of the best 4K TVs on the market, like this 55-inch 5-Series, which comes equipped with a crystal-clear 4K screen, Roku's intuitive smart software, and voice control to boot. Better yet, it's on sale right now.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lg 65 inch 4k tv deal 65uk6090pua walmart
Deals

Walmart cuts price of this LG 65-inch 4K TV by $220 after Prime Day

In the market for a solid, budget-friendly 4K TV but missed out on the Prime Day offers? worry not. Walmart has an ongoing special summer sale on numerous 4K models, including the LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung uhd series smart tv amazon pre prime day deal flat 55 inch 4k 7
Deals

Walmart drops a great deal on this Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR TV

This 50-inch Samsung TV is currently priced at just $328 during Walmart's summer sale. With smart functionality, HDR, and beautiful 4K UHD resolution, you get a lot for that low of a price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0024
Deals

This 55-inch Vizio 4K TV gets a huge price cut at Walmart after Prime Day

Missed Prime Day? Walmart still has a bunch of post-Prime Day deals on stuff from Apple gadgets to televisions like this Vizio 55-inch 4K TV — which is easily one of the best deals going if you're in the market for a UHD smart TV.
Posted By Lucas Coll
bose soundwear wearable companion speaker half off amazon wireless
Deals

Amazon drops 50% discount on the Bose SoundWear Companion wearable speaker

The Bose SoundWear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker offers convenience and connection that allows you to be present with your music and in the surroundings. Amazon has it for 50% off for a limited time.
Posted By Erica Katherina
dolphin escape pool cleaner amazon deal lifestyle
Deals

Amazon knocks $360 off a pool cleaner that’s perfect for all your summer parties

In time for summer, Amazon is dropping the price of the Dolphin Escape Robotic Above-Ground Pool Cleaner by 31% from its original price of $999. You can now get it for an awesome price of $689 and save as much as $310.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
tcl samsung 55 inch 4k tvs amazon deal flat uhd 8 series smart tv
Deals

Amazon cuts prices of these TCL and Samsung 55-inch 4K TVs by up to 46%

Looking for a 4K TV to binge-watch your TV shows or to play games on? Now’s a great time to score amazing deals on TCL and Samsung. The TCL 55-Iich 5 Series and the Samsung 55-Inch 8 Series are both discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
panasonic noise canceling headphones amazon deals wireless bluetooth with htx90n a
Deals

Amazon discounts these Panasonic noise-canceling headphones by up to 34% off

Looking for quality headphones that will give you some peace and quiet on your commute or work? Now’s a great time to score amazing deals on Panasonic. The RP-HD605N-T and RP-HTX90N-A models are both discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
crayolas jealous logitechs g910 lets you choose the color on every key logitech mem 3
Deals

Need a new gaming keyboard? The Logitech G910 is only $100 on Amazon

With fast mechanical switches, intelligent RGB illumination, and nine programmable keys, the Logitech G910 hits all the right marks in PC gaming. Order it today on Amazon for only $100 and power up your gaming experience.
Posted By Erica Katherina
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill with ceramic plates 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 50% off the price of George Foreman electric grills

The George Foreman electric grill can give you the same grilling experience inside your home. If you’re thinking of buying one, Amazon is selling it by up to 50% off its price so you better hurry and check them out here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
asus hp laptops walmart price discounts vivobook f510qa lifestyle
Deals

Asus and HP laptops discounted by up to 35% off on Walmart

If you are looking for a quality gadget that can handle your school reports without leaving a hole in your pocket, we have found great laptop deals from Walmart that you might want to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon air purifier deals for allergy season coway ap 1512hh mighty 1500x1000
Deals

Breathe easy with the Coway Mighty air purifier, now 26% less on Amazon

One of the oldest but best air purifier models is the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty, which topped our list of the best air purifiers for allergies. This aptly named air purifier is available on Amazon for only $170, which is $60 off of its…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
stream ufc 240 holloway vs edgar with espn plus
Deals

How to watch UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar pay-per-view with ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming to Canada this Saturday at 10 p.m. ET for a July 27 showdown. Here's how to watch the UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar is a pay-per-view event.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem. Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll