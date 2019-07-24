Share

We’ve long said that 4K TVs are an investment. Cheap out and you could have to pick up a new TV in a mere matter of months. Set a considerable budget, and there’s no telling how long the glowing screen-and-speaker contraption will last.

Our point? Walmart has slashed a whopping $950 off the 70-inch Vizio M-Series, dropping it down to just $1,050 (or $103 per month for 12 months) — an incredible price for a versatile, supersized 4K TV that’s bound to stand the test of time.

Still, $1,050 is a lot to splash on a new TV, but rest assured: You won’t be taking home a box full of air. The Vizio M-Series is filled to the brim with useful smarts that will enhance your viewing experience, such as Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Sound.

There’s also a Chromecast built in, which provides instant access to a near-bottomless collection of on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO, Hulu, and Netflix, as well as a number of niche sources.

Being a 4K TV — and with the M in M-Series standing for modern — it’s also armed with the one feature you’d expect to find on a TV capable of handling 4K Ultra HD: An Upscaler, which Vizio calls its Spatial Scaling Engine, for spinning HD content into 4K.

All in all, the Vizio M-Series isn’t all that different to the cheaper Vizio D-Series, bundling the same core features — save for Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Sound — that make a Vizio a Vizio. So what makes this particular model worth the extra scratch?

Well, it all comes down to the screen. It measures in at 70 inches, so right off the bat, you’re paying a premium for the added real estate. But there’s more to it: Unlike the D-Series, the M-Series has local dimming zones — 48 of them, to be precise.

What that essentially means is 48 parts of the screen can be shut off to achieve a darker black level, thus producing more accurate contrast and subsequently more vivid detail — a feature usually reserved for high-end televisions, like LG’s OLEDs.

Sadly, we don’t all have enough space for a 70-inch 4K TV in our living room. Most of us have to settle for something a little smaller. If that sounds all too true, there are several other 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 55-inch TCL for $530.

