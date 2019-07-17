Digital Trends
Best Walmart 4K TV Deals: Samsung and Vizio discounted after Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over, but that doesn’t mean you have to hold out until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV — Walmart has several sales running on must-have models from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Vizio.

The list doesn’t just contain bog-basic LED 4K TVs, though. We’ve included some unmissable deals on QLEDs and OLEDs, as well as a brand new 65-inch curved Samsung. So grab your credit card, then scroll down to meet the TV of your dreams.

Best Walmart Post-Prime Day 4K TV Deals

55-inch TCL S-Series 4K TV

$320 $600
Expires soon
Nearly 50% off a TCL 4K HDR Roku TV is going to be hard to beat, even on Black Friday. A superbly simple interface, and great image quality makes this an exceptional value.
50-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV

$280 $430
Expires soon
Vizio is a brand is renowned for producing fantastic TVs at a price that won’t break the bank, and the D-Series is no different, bundling all the features that make a Vizio a Vizio, like a Chromecast.
OLED TV

55-inch LG B8 OLED 4K TV

$1,500 $3,000
Expires soon
While QLED is king on paper, OLED isn't far behind, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy -- so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest at a rock-bottom price.
65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$1,498 $2,198
Expires soon
Looking to take your entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Android TV on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
QLED TV

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,800
Expires soon
Deals on QLED TVs are few and far between, let alone one on a brand-spanking new model. As such, this fantastic offer on a 65-inch Samsung Q60R is not to be missed.
70-inch Vizio E-Series 4K TV

$798 $1,298
Expires soon
With a Chromecast baked in, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch on the Vizio E-Series — and thanks to the massive 70-inch screen, everyone in the room will be in on the on-screen action.
49-inch LG 6300PUE 4K TV

$325 $600
Expires soon
If you're after a modest 49-inch 4K TV, you can't go wrong with the LG 6300PUE. 4K? Check. Streaming software? Check? Multi-format HDR? Check. Google Assistant for voice commands? Check.
2019 Model

55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$400 $530
Expires soon
It's rare to find a brand new 4K TV in a discount bin, but that's where this 55-inch Samsung NU6900 has ended up -- offering an immersive viewing experience loaded with smarts at an incredible price.
Curved | 2019 Model

65-inch Samsung Curved U7300 4K TV

$750 $1,000
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action -- and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Walmart is king when it comes to 4K TV deals, so it should come as no surprise that it’s discounted everything from Toshiba Fire TVs and TCL Roku TVs to LG OLED TVs and Samsung QLED TVs. There are even a couple of Sony Vizio Android TVs.

It’s the older models that have been treated to the most significant price cuts, but that’s not such a bad thing: LG, Samsung, Vizio, and co. all released a number of top-rated TVs in 2018, some of which have been reduced by as much as 57%.

How To Choose A 4K TV

samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100

What’s the most crucial piece of advice we’d give someone looking for a new TV? Know your limit. The last thing you want to do is shell out north of $1,200 for a 65-inch OLED television only to find that it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall.

Once you’ve established the size you’re after, you can start considering features that could be of use. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs, to Google Chromecast and Google Assistant on select Sony and Vizio models.

Almost all 4K TVs come with HDR and a 4K Upscaler built in, though performance will vary depending on the brand you’re shopping and the price — a high-end Samsung will handle both a lot better than a bottom-of-the-barrel Hisense, for example.

The list goes on, but if you have a screen size and a budget in mind, you can’t go wrong with any of the TVs we’ve featured — and that’s because we vetted them all before sharing them. What you’re seeing is the best value at each price point.

Not sure what makes a great 4K TV? take a look at our comprehensive TV buying guide. You may want to stick a pin in this page before setting off, though, as you’ll find that all of the TVs we’ve featured check all the boxes … and then some.

Looking for more post-Prime Day deals? Here are some of the best.

