Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over, but that doesn’t mean you have to hold out until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV — Walmart has several sales running on must-have models from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Vizio.

The list doesn’t just contain bog-basic LED 4K TVs, though. We’ve included some unmissable deals on QLEDs and OLEDs, as well as a brand new 65-inch curved Samsung. So grab your credit card, then scroll down to meet the TV of your dreams.

Best Walmart Post-Prime Day 4K TV Deals

Walmart is king when it comes to 4K TV deals, so it should come as no surprise that it’s discounted everything from Toshiba Fire TVs and TCL Roku TVs to LG OLED TVs and Samsung QLED TVs. There are even a couple of Sony Vizio Android TVs.

It’s the older models that have been treated to the most significant price cuts, but that’s not such a bad thing: LG, Samsung, Vizio, and co. all released a number of top-rated TVs in 2018, some of which have been reduced by as much as 57%.

How To Choose A 4K TV

What’s the most crucial piece of advice we’d give someone looking for a new TV? Know your limit. The last thing you want to do is shell out north of $1,200 for a 65-inch OLED television only to find that it won’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall.

Once you’ve established the size you’re after, you can start considering features that could be of use. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs, to Google Chromecast and Google Assistant on select Sony and Vizio models.

Almost all 4K TVs come with HDR and a 4K Upscaler built in, though performance will vary depending on the brand you’re shopping and the price — a high-end Samsung will handle both a lot better than a bottom-of-the-barrel Hisense, for example.

The list goes on, but if you have a screen size and a budget in mind, you can’t go wrong with any of the TVs we’ve featured — and that’s because we vetted them all before sharing them. What you’re seeing is the best value at each price point.

Not sure what makes a great 4K TV? take a look at our comprehensive TV buying guide. You may want to stick a pin in this page before setting off, though, as you’ll find that all of the TVs we’ve featured check all the boxes … and then some.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.