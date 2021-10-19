The Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing right now even though we’re not at the big day itself just yet. When it comes to Black Friday deals, things can feel a little overwhelming so we’ve taken the time to pick out some of the best offers right now at Walmart. There’s something for everyone here with TVs, monitors, headphones, laptops, Chromebooks, and much more on sale. Read on while we take you through some of the highlights.

Ninja AF100 4 Quart Air Fryer — $69, was $89

Black Friday Air Fryer deals are often pretty sweet and this Ninja AF100 4 Quart Air Fryer is a highlight. Easily one of the best air fryers under $100, it has enough space in its basket to fit 2 pounds of French Fries to keep the family happy. With a wide temperature range of between 105F and 400F, there’s plenty of flexibility here and you can always use it to dehydrate food as well as crisp it up.

Vankyo Performance V620 Native 1080P Projector — $120, was $250

With the ability to project up to 200-inch in size all at a native 1080P full HD resolution, the Vankyo Performance V620 Projector is a great option for those looking for a big screen experience. It offers a projection distance from 5.25 feet to 23.29 feet with an updated three IR receiver design to ensure you can still easily use its remote from any range. It even includes dual speakers with stereo sound, saving you the hassle of buying separate devices.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge — $149, was $350

Black Friday robot vacuum deals are in full swing as you can see with this amazing deal. $200 off the Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge makes it even more tempting with powerful suction and plenty of smart features to ensure it knows exactly how to keep your home cleaner. A great app means you can always check in to see what it’s doing plus you can manage exactly when and where it cleans at all times. It’s a huge timesaver as you’d expect from one of the best robot vacuums.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — $150, was $200

Great Black Friday headphone deals means a great saving on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. With $50 off, you can enjoy great sound courtesy of the 6.5mm tweeter built into each earbud plus there’s intelligent Active Noise Cancellation too for blocking out the sounds you don’t want to hear around you. Other features include IPX7 water resistance too so you can easily keep working out in the rain without having to worry. Good battery life has you all set up nicely too.

HP Chromebook 11 — $199, was $349

One of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals out there right now, you can snap up a HP Chromebook 11 for just $199. As the name suggests, the biggest benefit here is you gain a touch screen for those moments you want to get more tactile with your work. Elsewhere, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage means you can get work done easily while on the move, or simply enjoy browsing the internet or watching streaming content. All while enjoying up to 11 hours of battery life.

HP Laptop 15.6 — $249, was $379

When it comes to great Black Friday laptop deals, this HP 15.6-inch laptop is a pretty great one. With $130 off, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Up to 9 hours of battery life means it’ll last you all day plus HP Fast Charge technology means that you can go from 0% to 50% charge in just 45 minutes. Sleek and stylish looking, its 15.6-inch screen is useful for those times when you need a little more room to work too.

55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $298, was $448

If you’ve been checking out the best Black Friday TV deals, you may want to consider this. TCL is one of the best TV brands out there and right now you can pick up a 55-inch 4K TV for $150 off. Besides the great 4K display, you benefit from three HDMI inputs along with great streaming support. That’s because it has Chromecast built-in as well as a useful voice remote. There’s also Google Assistant support plus you can customize the home screen just how you like it making it easier to find all your favorite shows in no time.

