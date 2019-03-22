Digital Trends
Walmart drops prices on Google Home Hub and Lenovo smart displays

Bruce Brown
By

Walmart has slashed the prices for Google Home smart displays for two highly regarded Lenovo models and the Google Home Hub. The Lenovo 8-inch and 10-inch smart display have particularly deep discounts at 50 percent and 40 percent, respectively. Whether you talk to Google Assistant on Google Home devices or Alexa on Amazon Echo smart speakers, a compatible smart display adds a powerful dimension to your smart home system’s entertainment and information potential.

Walmart’s discounts on the three top-selling Google Home smart displays come just in time for the start of the spring cleaning and home improvement seasons. We can’t think of a better way to improve your smart home setup than adding a smart display, and these three deals can help you save up to $100.

Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch with Google Assistant — $100 off

walmart deals google home lenovo smart display 8 inch with assistant 1200x800
The 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant is a killer deal. Priced lower than the camera-less Google Home Hub, including discounts, the 8-inch Lenovo model adds a 5MP camera for 720p two-way video calls via Google Duo. The 8-inch display supports 1,280 x 800 HD resolution for text, images, and video. If you want to ensure your privacy, you can block the camera lens and mute the dual microphones. The Lenovo Smart has 1.75-inch 10-watt full-range speakers for streaming audio content plus you can use Google Assistant voice commands to control the full range of Google Home smart home devices.

Normally priced at $200, the Lenovo Smart Display 8-inch is just $100 for this sale. If you want to start building a Google Home configuration or add a smart display to your existing setup, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Lenovo Smart Display 10-inch with Google Assistant — $100 off

walmart deals google home lenovo smart display 10 inch with assistant 1500x1000
The full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant isn’t just larger than the 8-inch model. The differences in screen size and resolution are significant because they make text easier to read and improve video appearance. The 10-inch model also has 2-inch 10-watt speakers. Other than the video and audio upgrades, the 10-inch Lenovo is identical to the smaller version.

Usually priced $250, the 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant price is discounted $100 to $150 during this sale. For the extra $50 over the 8-inch model, the 10-inch Lenovo’s upgraded video and audio are a compelling, attractive bargain, especially since both models are reduced $100 from their normal prices.

Google Home Hub — $20 off

walmart deals google home lenovo smart display hub 1500x1000
The original smart display for Google Assistant-enabled setups, the Google Home Hub is the house brand. The Home Hub’s 7-inch screen is smaller than either of the Lenovo Smart Display models. If you want to be sure no one can see inside your home, the Home Hub doesn’t have an integrated camera, unlike the Lenovo displays, which have cameras with manual privacy shutters.

Regularly priced $149, Walmart cut the Google Home Hub price to $129 for this sale. The Home Hub also comes with a free three-month subscription to YouTube Music Premium.

