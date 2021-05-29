Watch Cruella: How to stream the movie on Disney+ NOW

If you’ve been itching to find out the origin story behind everyone’s favorite dognapper, Cruella de Vil, then you’re going to love Disney+’s latest release — Cruella. It’s available to stream right now which means this is the ideal time to sign up for Disney+ if you haven’t already. The movie stars Emma Stone as Cruella as we find out all about how a humble aspiring fashion designer ends up becoming the evil Cruella. Read on to find out more about how to watch Cruella online.

Directed By: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser

Length: 134 minutes

How to watch Cruella online in the U.S.

Disney+ offers extensive streaming content via its service including all things Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. It also has its Disney+ Premium Access service which means if you pay $30, you get to see a brand new movie at home on the same day as it’s released at theaters. That’s the plan for Cruella with a simultaneous release at theaters and Disney+. If you don’t want to hit the big screen or you’d simply prefer to stay at home, it’s a great way for the whole family to enjoy an exciting new movie.

Elsewhere, you also get to enjoy the entire catalog of Disney properties including the likes of exclusive shows such as WandaVision and The Mandalorian, all for just $7 per month or $70 per year. Keen to watch more Disney+ content? We’ve got all the best movies on Disney+ right now too.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella is the third live-action film in the 101 Dalmatians franchise and it focuses on the life of Cruella de Vil before she became an evil villain. Set in the 1970s in London during the punk rock movement, it follows Estella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer, as she explores the path that will lead to her becoming a notorious criminal. Emma Stone brings her own spin to the notorious Cruella, and the film also features Emma Thompson as a head of a prestigious fashion house, as well as Paul Walter Hauser as a thief hired by Estella/Cruella as she acts out her dastardly plans.

If you want to watch Cruella online now, then you can sign up for Disney+ for just $7 per month or $70 per year before buying the film via Disney+ Premier Access. If you’re looking for a more expansive streaming bundle, then you can also grab The Disney Bundle which costs just $13 per month and includes Disney+ along with Hulu (ad-supported) and ESPN+, saving you 25% on their combined subscription prices. If you already have any of these services, you can still upgrade to The Disney Bundle and get the same discount.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations