  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Watch the NFL Draft 2020 (and cable) for free with Sling TV

By
The NFL's Daniel Sorensen tries to tackle Darren Waller
Peter G. Aiken / Getty Images

The NFL Draft 2020 is very nearly upon us and for the first time ever, it’s being conducted entirely virtually. Airing on the NFL Network between April 23 and April 25, it’s easy to tune in to thanks to Sling’s Happy Hour promotion covering the station. Every night, you can catch up on the NFL Draft between 5 pm and 12 am EST entirely for free. Just enter your email address and ZIP code. It’s the absolute best way to watch the NFL Draft unfold.

The NFL Draft is the chance for teams to improve their rosters by adding the most talented college players in the world and it’s a massively exciting time for football fans. The first round takes place at 8 p.m. ET April 23 with the second and third starting on 7 p.m. on April 24 and the fourth through seventh wrapping up from 12 p.m. on April 25. With Sling’s Happy Hour promotion beginning at 5 p.m. every night, it’s the perfect chance to catch much of the NFL Draft for free.

Wondering what to watch after the Draft is over? No sweat. Sling TV offers over 50 different live channels with 50,000 different movies and shows. There’s absolutely no catch to signing up and you don’t even need to enter credit card details. The service offers access to a wealth of different stations. News outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News are all available, along with family-friendly stations like Nick Jr and Cartoon Network. There’s also access to big hit stations like FX, Bravo, AMC, Syfy, and Comedy Central.

Combined, that means you have easy access to some of the most popular shows out there, like The Big Bang Theory, Ducktales, The Daily Show, Killing Eve, and much more. There are thousands of movies available, too, from classics like Top Gun and The Hunger Games trilogy to newer titles. Documentary fans are also catered for thanks to National Geographic and History Channel.

Via the Sling TV Happy Hour deal, you can watch it via three screens simultaneously so you can catch up on the NFL Draft while the family settles in to watch a movie or cartoon. The whole household will be happy.

With nothing to lose, and the ideal chance to lose yourself in the NFL Draft, what are you waiting for? Sling TV works with many devices including most smart TVs, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, so it’s easy to set up and enjoy endless entertainment.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Behind the scenes of the first virtual NFL draft

The NFL Logo

The NFL Draft is going virtual. Here’s how to watch

The NFL's Daniel Sorensen tries to tackle Darren Waller

The history of the Madden Curse

what is the madden curse lamar jackson nfl 21

You can now watch cable for free on Sling TV — here’s how

sling tv free subscription trial last chance live streaming services lifestyle 768x768

Shudder streams nothing but horror and thrillers — and it’s free for a week

shudder streaming service free trial logo

The best deals on elliptical machines for low-impact cardio workouts in April 2020

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Stride to your fitness goals with these great April 2020 treadmill deals

Cheap Soundbars: Save on LG, Sonos, TCL, and Vizio at Best Buy

Here’s where to pre-order the brand new iPhone SE (2020)

The best Samsung Galaxy deals for April 2020

The best printer deals for April 2020

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

Children at home driving you nuts? Don’t miss these cheap kids tablet deals

Amazon - Kindle (10th Generation) Kids Edition

The best energy-efficient space heaters to keep you warm in April 2020

Stay warm with space heaters

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for April 2020

The best bidet deals for April 2020: Cheap bidet toilet seats