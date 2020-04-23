The NFL Draft 2020 is very nearly upon us and for the first time ever, it’s being conducted entirely virtually. Airing on the NFL Network between April 23 and April 25, it’s easy to tune in to thanks to Sling’s Happy Hour promotion covering the station. Every night, you can catch up on the NFL Draft between 5 pm and 12 am EST entirely for free. Just enter your email address and ZIP code. It’s the absolute best way to watch the NFL Draft unfold.

The NFL Draft is the chance for teams to improve their rosters by adding the most talented college players in the world and it’s a massively exciting time for football fans. The first round takes place at 8 p.m. ET April 23 with the second and third starting on 7 p.m. on April 24 and the fourth through seventh wrapping up from 12 p.m. on April 25. With Sling’s Happy Hour promotion beginning at 5 p.m. every night, it’s the perfect chance to catch much of the NFL Draft for free.

Wondering what to watch after the Draft is over? No sweat. Sling TV offers over 50 different live channels with 50,000 different movies and shows. There’s absolutely no catch to signing up and you don’t even need to enter credit card details. The service offers access to a wealth of different stations. News outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News are all available, along with family-friendly stations like Nick Jr and Cartoon Network. There’s also access to big hit stations like FX, Bravo, AMC, Syfy, and Comedy Central.

Combined, that means you have easy access to some of the most popular shows out there, like The Big Bang Theory, Ducktales, The Daily Show, Killing Eve, and much more. There are thousands of movies available, too, from classics like Top Gun and The Hunger Games trilogy to newer titles. Documentary fans are also catered for thanks to National Geographic and History Channel.

Via the Sling TV Happy Hour deal, you can watch it via three screens simultaneously so you can catch up on the NFL Draft while the family settles in to watch a movie or cartoon. The whole household will be happy.

With nothing to lose, and the ideal chance to lose yourself in the NFL Draft, what are you waiting for? Sling TV works with many devices including most smart TVs, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast, so it’s easy to set up and enjoy endless entertainment.

