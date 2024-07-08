Never mind the taste, faucet water can contain a host of bad stuff, especially when it comes from a communal supply. Even the CDC explains that public water, although regulated, can sometimes become contaminated by germs and chemicals. Cracks or breaks in pipes, stormwater, sewage overflows, fertilizer and pesticide runoff, and manufacturing are just a few sources of harmful pollutants that can affect your water. You can test it, but unless you’re doing it regularly, you never truly know what you’re drinking. That’s why so many people turn to water filters and filtration devices to ensure they have a fresh, clean supply. Waterdrop’s tankless reverse osmosis filtration systems are an excellent and accessible option for installing water filtration in your home.

Thanks to Waterdrop’s filter G3P800 and X16 tankless systems, you can enjoy exceptionally pure, mineral-rich water that is free of many dangerous pollutants. Best of all, Waterdrop’s reverse osmosis technology conserves water, ensuring that you do not waste it frivolously and that its overall operation is efficient, fast, and reliable. They also have Energy-Saving Modes to help you conserve power usage. Now, normally, technology like this would be expensive, almost unjustifiably so, but Waterdrop’s solutions are reasonably priced. You’ll be pleased to know, however, that for Waterdrop’s Brand Day and Amazon’s Prime Day, they’ll be more affordable than ever. Now’s the ideal time to start thinking about improving your main water source, especially since these deals won’t last forever.

Let’s take a closer look at each of Waterdrop’s reverse osmosis solutions and the discounted pricing that will be available during Prime Day.

Waterdrop G3P800 reverse osmosis system — $699, was $999

Designed to be conveniently installed under the counter, this high-capacity system can handle 800 gallons per day. It features a 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio and nine-stage filtration that’s been tested by an official third-party lab (SGS). That also means it can remove dangerous plastics like PFAS, fluoride, heavy metals (such as lead, chromium, and iron), salts like chloride or nitrate, and radioactive substances. It also reduces many other contaminants. It comes with a smart faucet, which tells you the TDS level and water quality at a glance, removing most of the guesswork. Moreover, installation is fairly easy and hassle-free. If you understand certifications, it is NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58, and 372 certified. For Waterdrop’s Brand Day and Amazon Prime Day from July 5 to 17, Digital Trends readers can enjoy 30% off.

Waterdrop X16 tankless reverse osmosis system — $1,299, was $1,999

Also tested by SGS and NSF/ANSI 58 and 372 certified, this 11-phase tankless reverse osmosis system can handle up to 1,600 gallons per day. I don’t need to tell you how impressive that is. It also features a 3:1 pure water ratio, which means it produces three times the purified water per, saving you up to 1200% more water through efficiency. Speaking of, the energy-saving mode can also help conserve 40% more power while reducing the operating noise of the system. It even comes with a smart faucet with one-touch-away adjustable controls, a filter reminder, and a real-time TDS monitor so you can see water quality before pouring.

The 11-phase purification process produces exceptionally pure and mineral-rich water. It can effectively filter out 99.99% of harmful substances. The PCC rock activation technology simulates the formation of natural mineral water, adjusting PH levels to an optimal state. That means the water is not only delicious, fresh, and safe but also contains essential minerals that traditional filtration systems often remove. It’s marvelous.

For Waterdrop’s Brand Day and Amazon Prime Day, from July 5 to 17, Digital Trends readers can save 35% off.

Why Waterdrop and why Prime Day?

Lauded as one of the most effective forms of water filtration, reverse osmosis works by forcing water molecules through a membrane — a microscopic filter material. With their incredibly minuscule size — about 0.0001 microns, give or take — the membrane pores are able to either completely remove or mitigate certain pollutants and contaminants. They stop or catch dangerous molecules that are naturally larger than the membrane pores. For water filtration, the process adds an extra step, using high pressure to force the molecules out of one impure solution into the finished solution.

It’s a bit more complex than that, but you get the gist. By forcing the sullied water through the membrane, it can remove the most dangerous chemicals, pollutants, and contaminants fairly easily. That is precisely the process that Waterdrop’s systems employ to give you delicious, fresh-tasting water that’s free of the most harmful substances.

However, it’s also important to note that reverse osmosis systems are generally expensive and can sometimes be challenging to install, especially in a residential home. Waterdrop’s solutions are exactly the opposite. They’re accessible, manageable, and easy to set up. With the current Waterdrop’s Brand Day and Amazon Prime Day deals, they’re a near-perfect contender for home use and will ensure you and your family have all the fresh drinking water you could ever want or need.