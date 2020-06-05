This 1TB portable external hard drive is on sale for only $50 right now

External hard drives offer unbeatable convenience that lets you maximize your files’ security with a backup that doesn’t rely on an internet connection. There are so many options available for hard drives though that it can be hard to pick just one. That’s why, when in doubt, go Western Digital. Amazon now has a number of its hard drives on sale, ranging from 1TB to 5TB and costing as little as $50.

WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive (1TB) — $50, was $84

BUY NOW

WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive (2TB) — $65, was $130

BUY NOW

WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive (4TB) — $100, was $140

BUY NOW

WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive (5TB) — $110, was $130

BUY NOW

The WD Elements external hard drive is well known for its durability, cost efficiency, and long-term viability. It comes in a sleek pocket-sized chassis that’s somewhat small, measuring 4.35 x 3.23 x 0.59 inches and weighing no more than half a pound, making it exceptionally portable. The included cable also works with both USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports for good backward connectivity, with the former performing significantly faster at data transfers.

Mac users will have to reformat the hard drive, but Windows users shouldn’t have anything to worry about. Additionally, each hard drive has a two-year warranty, which you’ll likely never need to claim as the device is both shock-resistant and backed by WD’s seal of quality. There’s no automatic file backup or password protection, unfortunately; but if you only need the additional storage, then the WD Elements should be sufficient.

All in all, the WD Elements hard drive is an ever-reliable storage device that’s simple yet effective. Depending on how much storage you need, you can check out the 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB options on Amazon. Prices start from as low as $50 and go up to $110, letting you save up to $65, with each one boasting more value per dollar than the last.

