 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Movies & TV

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The cheapest way to watch the upcoming Willow TV series

Nina Derwin
By
Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood in a scene from the Willow series.

Years after the release of the original film, the new series, Willow, is headed to Disney+. If you’re not already subscribed to the fan favorite streaming platform, you can save some serious cash on your Disney+ subscription right now if you opt to bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+.

How to watch Willow in the U.S.

Headed to Disney+ on November 30, Willow takes place many years after the original film and tells the story of the legendary sorcerer as he leads a motley crew of characters on a treacherous rescue mission that is more challenging than any of them ever expected. If you’re already a Disney+ subscriber, all you have to do is log in when Willow is released to start watching, however, if you’re not yet a Disney+ subscriber, there’s no time like the present to join.

While you can certainly purchase Disney+ as a standalone subscription, that may not be the most cost-effective way to watch Willow. Consider instead signing up for the Disney+ bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscriptions for one low price of only $14 per month. That’s less than the price of a single movie ticket for unlimited streaming each month on all three of those platforms. With access to Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+, you are not likely to run out of movies, shows, or live TV to watch any time soon.

How to watch Willow from abroad 

For anyone residing within the United States, watching Willow is as easy as signing into your Disney+ account and hitting play. However, if you’re not located in the United States, there’s one extra step you’ll have to take before you can stream Willow. You’ll need to sign up for a VPN service. Many streaming sites allow you to watch the catalog of content that is available in the country from which you are signing in. A VPN service, such as NordVPN, tricks websites into thinking you’re located in the United States even when you’re traveling abroad so that you can continue watching all of your favorite shows even while you’re traveling. Once you’ve signed up for NordVPN, you’ll be able to watch not only Willow on Disney+, but any other program that’s part of the Disney+ bundle.

Editors' Recommendations

Bose’s latest noise-canceling headphones are $80 off right now
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.
This 55-inch QLED 4K TV is so cheap it could be a mistake
unorthodox hacks roundup vizio 43 m series m43 c1 ultra hd full array led smart tv 2015
The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2022
Roomba near a sofa.
This Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $699 at Walmart
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2021
This tool could be everything you need to navigate the stock market today
navigate the market with motley fools stock advisor fool lifestyle family
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is under $500 right now
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
The best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals for 2022
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.
Lenovo’s powerhouse laptop got an incredible $2,370 discount today
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga sits open on a table.
Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is in the discount bin
amazon nest and ecobee smart thermostat deals t3007es learning 03 1000x663
This HP Gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $500 off at Walmart right now
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
The best Black Friday Roomba deals for 2022
Family in great room with iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum.
This Alienware gaming PC just dropped below $1,000 (save $560)
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.