XGIMI, best known for its high-quality home theater and smart entertainment projectors, has integrated Android TV into all of its devices. That’s not something you normally see with projectors, which often require a host of other accessories and gear to unlock their full potential. Most home theater projectors, for example, are just that and merely function as a passthrough player, so you’ll still need a streaming media device or internet-enabled smartphone to watch content. That’s not the case at all with XGIMI’s offerings, such as the HORIZON Pro, Elfin, or Halo+, all of which are ready to go right out of the box.

But above all, XGIMI’s projectors blend seamlessly into the average home space or living room, while offering convenient and easy-to-use experiences — you don’t have to be a tech whiz to get them set up. Having Android TV also means that you can sync content across all of your devices, and even use the built-in Chromecast technology to cast movies, photos, or content straight to the projector. There’s no need to connect anything special to get all of this, it just works. XGIMI has “painstakingly” designed its projectors to provide the best experience possible, embedding auto keystone, autofocus, and Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA) technology. Normally, a projector takes some time to configure correctly, depending on the room and the environment, but with those automatic solutions, it’s easier than ever to get a crystal clear and vibrant picture. That’s precisely why XGIMI is so highly regarded and considered one of the top manufacturers of Android-powered smart projectors, let alone standard projectors.

XGIMI for the win

Awarding the AURA projector the Best Product title for the UST category, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) says that its impressive features ensure the “high-performance UST projector lives up to its home entertainment promise.” Home entertainment promise indeed, considering the XGIMI AURA is an ultra short throw 4K UHD laser projector that not only delivers incredible video and audio fidelity but enables you to create a 100-inch to 150-inch screen at a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. Moreover, the ultra short throw distance means at 150 inches, the projector only needs to be 18 inches away from the projection surface, or 9 inches away for 100 inches — enabling you to use it even in smaller spaces, which is not common for most projectors.

However, the AURA ultra short throw laser projector isn’t the only impressive device up XGIMI’s sleeves. For instance, the Halo+ 1080p Full HD LED projector has Android TV built in, and because of its smaller form factor, you can use it just about anywhere. With a built-in battery, it’s perfect for an outdoor movie night in your backyard. It has sound by Harman Kardon, with DTS HD and Dolby Audio support as well, so the audio is just as good as the picture quality, and just as immersive.

XGIMI’s other wins in the wide world of entertainment and smart projectors include the HORIZON, HORIZON Pro, Halo+, Halo, Elfin, and MoGo Pro.

What’s so special about Android-powered smart projectors?

The main takeaway is that with a smart projector, particularly one of XGIMI’s Android-powered variety, you can take it out of the box and start watching content right away. Android TV provides users access to thousands of apps, and you just need an internet connection to get going — your home Wi-Fi network will do just fine. You can stream via all of your favorite apps and services like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and beyond.

The HORIZON Pro delivers the trifecta of home theater experiences, but for anywhere use. That’s because even though it’s packed with features, it’s still relatively lightweight and portable. You’ll get an ultra-HD 4K resolution, an ultra-bright 2,200 ANSI lumens brightness rating, the Android TV platform built-in for streaming right away — with a WiFi connection — and two 8-watt Harman Kardon speakers for immersive, ear-pounding and room-filling sound. Plus, the advanced image engine, X-VUE 2.0 ensures super-smooth motion at 60Hz, with HDR 10 and lifelike color formats for incredible picture fidelity. That’s par for the course with XGIMI’s award-winning projectors, regardless of the model.

Don’t take our word for it, why not check them out for yourself? You never know what you may find. What are we saying? Of course you know what you’ll get. You’ll find a quality home theater or entertainment projector, with incredible audio and video fidelity, and smart entertainment solutions built-in via Android TV. Way to go, XGIMI.

