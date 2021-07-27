  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell XPS 13 laptops are unbelievably cheap today

By

Did your work or school computer die? Are you looking for a solid replacement? Just want something more portable than your desktop? I could probably keep going with these questions, but the point is to keep an eye on the top Dell XPS deals, among others. It’s the perfect time to snag a great deal on a host of machines.

For example, right now Dell is having some unbelievable sales on its latest XPS 13 (2020) models. Depending on what specs you want, you can get Dell’s XPS 13 9305 Laptop with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7, for $150 to $200 off. You can read more about the deals and XPS models below.

2020 Dell XPS 13 9305 with 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 – $800, was $950

Dell’s XPS 13 is one of the best laptops on the market, and the company is also one of the best laptop brands to buy from. This model features an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It has a 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge thin-bezel display running at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The super sleek and lightweight design, also gorgeous, is part of the deal. Additional hardware includes 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared memory, and a 256GB solid-state drive. For wireless connectivity, you get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and Bluetooth 5.1. Usually $950, Dell has taken $150 off, which means you can grab it for $800 with free shipping and express delivery.

2020 Dell XPS 13 9305 with 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 – $900, was $1,100

Digital Trends’ Dell XPS 13 9310 review gave the system glowing praise, particularly because of its improved performance thanks to the new 11th-Gen Tiger Lake Intel processors. The 9305 model on offer here boasts many of the same internals as the 9310 housed in a different, slightly older chassis. Of course, his review unit did contain many of the same specs as this model, albeit with double the RAM and double the storage space.

This slightly upgraded model features an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.7GHz. It has a 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge thin-bezel display running at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Additional hardware includes 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, a 256GB solid-state drive, Killer WiFi 6 AX1650, and Bluetooth 5.1. Dell is offering up all of that for $200 off, normally $1,100, so you can get it for $900 with free shipping and express delivery.

More Dell laptop deals available now

Want to see what other laptop deals Dell has cooking? We rounded up all of the best offers below. Take a look.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell Vostro 15 7500 Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,129 $2,213
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage and memory are all you need in a laptop, and the Vostro 15 offers just that and more.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,050
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$700 $929
This Dell G15 gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 120Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,250
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

AirPods Pro are once again ridiculously cheap at Staples

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon discounts iPads by nearly $100

iPad Air 4th Generation

Dell slashes over $100 off this Alienware gaming headset

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset white bg

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for August 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for August 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Lenovo’s back-to-school laptops slashed to almost nothing at Staples

lenovo ideapad flex 5 notebook deal staples july 2021 in silver

Best cheap gaming headset deals for August 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

Walmart is practically handing out giant 4K TVs today

LG NanoCell 85-series

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Best Buy

microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

Why a Chromebook is the perfect back-to-school laptop

HP Chromebook on a white background.

Is a touchscreen laptop worth the money? Maybe with this Dell XPS deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop on white background.

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for July 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum