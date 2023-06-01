This gift guide contains sponsored content in some areas. Why Trust us?
Celebrate Father’s Day in style with our handpicked selection of tech gifts for dads. From cutting-edge headphones to smart home gadgets, we’ve curated 14 items that combine functionality, innovation, and affordability. Whether your dad is a fitness enthusiast, a music lover, or a tech aficionado, we’ve got you covered.
Celestron
StarSense Explorer series telescopes are among the best on a budget. This one offers 260x the light-gathering power of the human eye. But the best part is its award-winning app, which uses your phone to analyze star patterns and identify objects in the sky, from distant galaxies to shooting stars.
Panasonic MultiShape
Choose the power tool he truly needs: The MultiShape customizable grooming kit, with interchangeable shaver and trimmer heads. Dad-approved for easy style!
SONOS
Give your dad the gift of exceptional sound quality with this compact yet powerful speaker that can be controlled via voice commands or the app.
Shokz
These are some of the best open-ear, bone-conduction headphones money can buy—perfect for the dad who loves running or cycling but wants to stay alert.
gARMIN
There’s a fitness tracker for every sport—and this one’s made for golf. With 42,000 preloaded courses and automatic score-keeping, it’s basically a caddy for your wrist.
Instax
Give dad a blast from the past with this neo-vintage camera. Like Polaroids of yore, the Evo puts out instant film, but with the conveniences of a digital screen and 10 effects.
Vantrue
A dash cam won’t prevent an accident, but it’ll help him out when insurance adjusters arrive. The Vantrue V4 sweetens the deal with 4K footage, parked-car monitoring, and GPS.
DJI
If dad loves family videos but can’t frame a shot, this gimbal will ensure steady footage whether he’s chasing grandkids or attempting a stunt that will definitely hurt his back.
Fellow
With precise grain adjustments and a powerful motor to ensure a perfect grind, this sleek and stylish grinder is a game-changer for coffee lovers.
FIXD
This little device plugs into a car’s OBD-II port (standard since 1996) and delivers helpful diagnostics straight to the app, saving time under the hood and money at the mechanic.
WOLF
If dad’s not the most tech-savvy guy and still wears an automatic watch, you can at least keep him running on time. This stylish vegan-leather winder comes adorned with 1 of 12 flags.
Northern Brewer
One of the best starter kits for anyone wanting to brew their own beer, this setup includes all the tools you’ll need, plus the ingredients to make a simple but tasty hefeweizen.
Nintendo
It’s not your father’s Nintendo—it’s more powerful, colorful, and portable. And with 100+ NES games available to download, it actually has everything he grew up playing, too.
Bird Buddy
It’s a smart home for birds—kind of. This AI-powered feeder notifies you when birds arrive, snaps a picture, identifies the species, and logs all your flying friends.