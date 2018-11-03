Digital Trends
Game Reviews

‘Diablo Immortal’ hands-on review

‘Diablo Immortal’ is an authentic spin on Diablo that fits in your pocket

1 of 9
Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review: Fun Because It’s Diablo
Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
MMO | Diablo Immortal Hands-on
Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
Barbarian | Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
Monk | Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
Diablo Immortal Hands-on Review
‘Diablo Immortal’ caters to its core audience and serves as a great entry for new players.
‘Diablo Immortal’ caters to its core audience and serves as a great entry for new players.
‘Diablo Immortal’ caters to its core audience and serves as a great entry for new players.

Highs

  • Authentic Diablo experience
  • Encourages group play
  • Smooth gameplay, sharp graphics
  • Plenty of loot!

Lows

  • Simplicity has the potential to bore players
Felicia Miranda
By

At BlizzCon 2018, Blizzard revealed Diablo Immortal, an upcoming Android and iOS mobile game entering the Diablo series. Reactions to the game’s trailer from Diablo fans weren’t exactly enthusiastic but after playing a short demo, I have to say, Diablo Immortal is fun – because it plays like Diablo.

It’s literally Diablo on mobile

Just like Nintendo did with Animal Crossing, Blizzard didn’t give us Diablo IV but a Diablo mobile game. The collective groan and fretting about microtransactions was hard to ignore, but I did my best to give the game a fair chance.

The demo gave me a choice between three classes: Wizard, Barbarian, and Monk. I selected the Wizard because, well, she looked badass. Jumping in, I saw a familiar but simplified interface with a mini-map on the right-hand corner, five action skills, an item on the bottom right corner, touch controls on the bottom left, and your character’s level and health bar on the top left. Interacting with NPCs, chests, dropped items, and most everything else is done by tapping on them, or the prompt that pops up when you’re close.

I embarked on my quest and explored but was, of course, ambushed by waves of enemies. Instead of pressing a button or key to initiate an attack, I tapped on the skill icons repeatedly to take enemies down. It was easy, and it was only made easier as my character automatically targeted nearby foes.

Even with enemies that were more difficult, I found the remedy for that was also simple. I just tapped on the equipped health potion, and my character’s health bar was restored. Then I continued using a barrage of attacks until the enemies were gone.

Yes, Diablo Immortal is a mobile game, but it’s also another important franchise first – an MMO.

The simplicity makes it hard to see Diablo Immortal keeping its players entertained for very long without upping the difficulty or adding some worthwhile incentives. On the other hand, all past Diablo game were easy at first, and Diablo III is never a challenge if you don’t turn up the difficulty. Blizzard promises we’ll see a similar difficulty curve in Diablo Immortal, but I wasn’t able to see that in my demo.

I can say that if you’ve played a Diablo game before, this game will sound, look, feel, and play like you’d expect with little explanation required. If you’re new to the series, then you’ll pick up on it quickly and in return, learn to play a minimalist version of a Diablo game in the process.

It’s a social experience

Diablo Immortal is a mobile game, and that’s taken most the headlines. Yet the game makes another important franchise first – it’s an MMO. I encountered many other players through my exploration. We often helped one another in enemy dense areas, and it was explosive chaotic fun. I also grouped with others for a dungeon and killed a boss together, which was where the demo ended.

Playing with others online added to my enjoyment of the game. That was especially true when we used our abilities to help one another. A fellow player could use their Monk’s skill Eye of the Storm to pull a group of enemies in, and then I’d use my Wizard’s skill Meteor to crush them. Past Diablo games supported up to four players in one game, and Diablo 3 even let random players drop in and out of games. Yet Diablo Immortal focuses far more on social by making others more present and allowing larger groups.

What about the loot? Oh, don’t worry. There’s no shortage of loot in Diablo Immortal. Items can be found lying on the ground after defeating an enemy or opening a chest, and after tapping on it once to interact with it, you can tap on it again to equip it. Before equipping, an icon will appear that shows you how much an item affects your stats.

Mobile game or not, Diablo Immortal is fun and feels authentic in both gameplay and art style.

Inventory management is still a mystery as the demo wouldn’t allow us to access character inventory so it’s unclear how and if this system will change. It worth mentioning that loot is not shared, so what you see is yours for the taking. Legendary items will also play a big role in the game, as in past titles, though the demo didn’t hint at just how powerful those items will be.

During the Diablo Immortal group interview, Wyatt Cheng, Principal Game Designer at Blizzard, said the Diablo Immortal team is looking to Diablo 3 for inspiration.

“What I can tell you is that it’s an online social experience and we expect the social aspect to playing a part in the end game. We are looking to have legendary items,” Cheng said. “We love the way particularly in Diablo III: Rebirth Souls, the legendary items really allowed you to change the way that you play and change the way skills worked. So, we’re looking at a lot of those types of endgame systems, and kind of figuring out what makes sense.”

Diablo Immortal is mobile, and it’s fun

I came away from Diablo Immortal with hope. It’s fun because, despite the fact it’s now on the phone, it feels authentic to the series in both gameplay and art style. It’s Diablo made simple, and with the introduction of legendary items and some late-game difficulty bumps, it could be a great Diablo game in its own right.

Yes, you’re looking for a Diablo 3 sequel in Diablo Immortal, you will be disappointed. But if you crave an authentic Diablo experience curated specifically so you can play your favorite action RPG on the go, or with friends, you’ll want to give the game a try.

Want to hear more about Blizzard’s announcements? Check our full Blizzcon coverage.

Diablo Immortal Compared To
anthem ps4 prd
Anthem
super meat boy forever prd
Super Meat Boy Forever
destiny 2 curse osiris of
Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris
skylanders imaginators product
Skylanders: Imaginators
batman the telltale series episode 1 product
Batman: The Telltale Series (Episode…
skylanders superchargers
Skylanders: Superchargers
disney infinity 3 0
Disney Infinity 3.0
mortal combat x game
Mortal Kombat X
monster hunter 4 ultimate cover art
Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
gabriel knight sins fathers 20th anniversary edition of our cover art
Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers…
disney infinity marvel super heroes 2 0 edition
Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes
shadowgate cover art
Shadowgate
walking dead season 2 the two cover art
The Walking Dead: Season 2
counterspy cover art
CounterSpy
broken age act review cover
Broken Age: Act I
blizzard would love diablo characters super smash bros ultimate iii 3
Gaming

Blizzard is taking a bruising over its ‘Diablo Immortal’ announcement

The announcement of Diablo Immortal, a new mobile-only game, marked a first for the franchise and for Blizzard. Yet the announcement set die-hard Diablo fans into a fury, and many took to Reddit and YouTube to bash the game's direction.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Gaming

From 'Diablo' for mobile to a new 'Overwatch' hero, here's what we saw at Blizzcon

Blizzard touched on all of its franchises during the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremony. A full-featured Diablo mobile game is in the works, the next Hearthstone expansion arrives real soon, and a remake Warcraft 3 set to launch next year.
Posted By Steven Petite
diablo immortal announced
Gaming

Blizzard goes mobile-only for massively multiplayer ‘Diablo Immortal’

Diablo Immortal will be a new mobile game set in the Diablo universe. It's not only the first mobile game of the franchise, but the first massively multiplayer role-playing game with the Diablo name.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Will Fulton
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wow battle chest
Gaming

Classic remaster will be free with ‘World of Warcraft’ subscription

World of Warcraft fans were wondering how much the Classic remaster would cost. Now, they have their answer. Classic will be available as part of a standard subscription and won't be sold alone.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Destiny 2 Review
Product Review

It took 3 years, but 'Destiny 2' is the bigger, badder shooter fans clamored for

Bungie has applied three years of Destiny lessons to Destiny 2, and the result is a fun, varied multiplayer experience that wastes a lot less of players’ time.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
overwatch anniversary interview with jeff kaplan mccree image
Gaming

Overwatch fans can finally pull the trigger on a McCree Nerf blaster

Blizzard and Hasbro have announced a new Nerf blaster based on the Overwatch game. McCree's revolver has been re-created as part of the Nerf Rival line, and is the third blaster Nerf has made based on Overwatch thus far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Overwatch
Gaming

From pixels to plastic: First official ‘Overwatch’ Lego sets arrive January 1

Blizzard has officially unveiled the full first wave of Overwatch-themed Lego sets. They arrive on January 1 and vary drastically in price, with the biggest costing $90 and the cheapest only $15.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ashe announced overwatch blizzcon asheoverwatch
Gaming

The latest ‘Overwatch’ hero is McCree’s gun-toting rival, Ashe

Blizzard announced Ashe as the latest Overwatch hero at BlizzCon 2018. The gunslinger has a history with McCree and makes use of a lever-action repeating rifle and a robotic sidekick.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: Everything you need to know to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
world of warcraft classic impressions wowclassic
Gaming

'World of Warcraft Classic' is boring, but that's ok

'World of Warcraft Classic' is a recreation of the popular MMO's original release. It's faithful to the source material and will certainly give you a serious nostalgia trip, but it also has the same warts as the original.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Rainbow Six: Siege
News

Censorship controversy surrounds international version of Rainbow Six Siege

Developer Ubisoft has caused controversy by announcing that they will be releasing an update to Rainbow Siege Six. The changes include removing background graphical elements which reference sex, gambling, or death.
Posted By Georgina Torbet