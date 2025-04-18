3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (April 18-20)

Table of Contents Table of Contents SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game Crime Scene Cleaner Tempopo

Last week was a major one in terms of big day one Game Pass games, and next week is arguably even bigger with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 joining the service. But there are way more titles joining the catalog besides that one upcoming Xbox Series X game, and this is the perfect time to give some smaller, lesser-known games a chance. We’re not going to burden you with a massive RPG that you won’t be able to finish before Expedition, but a smattering of smaller titles that are the perfect size to give you a weekend of fun before wrapping up. Why not try something a little out of the ordinary this weekend with one of these games?

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game

That’s right, Patrick Start is the, well, star of his very own game. The Patrick Star Game is more of a sandbox experience than the other SpongeBob platformers. You are free to explore (and destroy) Bikini Bottom in as many wacky and cartoony ways as you can come up with. Fans of the show will find hundreds of references and Easter eggs to the show, from the iconic locations of The Krusty Krab to deeper cuts like Glove World. Naturally, all the major characters are here, offering little challenges and tasks to complete that let you unlock dozens of costumes to wear. It’s a pure chaotic mess of a game in the best way possible.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Crime Scene Cleaner

We all love Powerwash Simulator, but what if it was a bit more…grim? Crime Scene Cleaner puts you in the rubber gloves of a crime scene cleaner for a local mob that has to clean up their messes to earn cash. Instead of washing away grime, you will be scrubbing up blood, disposing of bodies, and even dealing with the stench. This isn’t a relaxing, meditative experience, however. The cops are always closing in, so you have to get the scene in order before the time runs out or risk getting caught. As you earn more cash by completing jobs, and maybe snagging a few valuables from the scene for yourself, you can invest in better cleaning supplies to make the next job easier.

Crime Scene Cleaner is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Tempopo

Last up, we have a charming and unique puzzle title that looks like it will get its hooks in any fan of the genre. Each level looks a bit like a Captain Toad diarama level where you need to figure out how to get the Tempopo to the end. The entire game is played on a beat, and you take the role of the conductor who directs how your creatures move and act. Even the trailer shows how complex things can get as you coordinate multiple Tempopo to push blocks, attack enemies, and make paths for the others all moving at the same time. The visual style and seasonal theming, plus a soundtrack you can’t help but hum along to, all point to this being a very special game.

Tempopo is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.