3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (April 18-20)

Patrick using an umbrella to parachute.
PHL Collective

Last week was a major one in terms of big day one Game Pass games, and next week is arguably even bigger with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 joining the service. But there are way more titles joining the catalog besides that one upcoming Xbox Series X game, and this is the perfect time to give some smaller, lesser-known games a chance. We’re not going to burden you with a massive RPG that you won’t be able to finish before Expedition, but a smattering of smaller titles that are the perfect size to give you a weekend of fun before wrapping up. Why not try something a little out of the ordinary this weekend with one of these games?

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game

That’s right, Patrick Start is the, well, star of his very own game. The Patrick Star Game is more of a sandbox experience than the other SpongeBob platformers. You are free to explore (and destroy) Bikini Bottom in as many wacky and cartoony ways as you can come up with. Fans of the show will find hundreds of references and Easter eggs to the show, from the iconic locations of The Krusty Krab to deeper cuts like Glove World. Naturally, all the major characters are here, offering little challenges and tasks to complete that let you unlock dozens of costumes to wear. It’s a pure chaotic mess of a game in the best way possible.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Crime Scene Cleaner

We all love Powerwash Simulator, but what if it was a bit more…grim? Crime Scene Cleaner puts you in the rubber gloves of a crime scene cleaner for a local mob that has to clean up their messes to earn cash. Instead of washing away grime, you will be scrubbing up blood, disposing of bodies, and even dealing with the stench. This isn’t a relaxing, meditative experience, however. The cops are always closing in, so you have to get the scene in order before the time runs out or risk getting caught. As you earn more cash by completing jobs, and maybe snagging a few valuables from the scene for yourself, you can invest in better cleaning supplies to make the next job easier.

Crime Scene Cleaner is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Tempopo

Last up, we have a charming and unique puzzle title that looks like it will get its hooks in any fan of the genre. Each level looks a bit like a Captain Toad diarama level where you need to figure out how to get the Tempopo to the end. The entire game is played on a beat, and you take the role of the conductor who directs how your creatures move and act. Even the trailer shows how complex things can get as you coordinate multiple Tempopo to push blocks, attack enemies, and make paths for the others all moving at the same time. The visual style and seasonal theming, plus a soundtrack you can’t help but hum along to, all point to this being a very special game.

Tempopo is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (March 21-23)
Sargon leaping with his blades and with blue streaks behind him.

After being spoiled with some massive titles hitting PlayStation Plus Essential to kick off the month, such as Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the second lineup of new titles is giving us a chance to catch up on some hidden gems that might've slipped us by on release. In all honesty, nearly every game coming to Extra and Premium this month is worth playing, with sports games, Metroidvanias, and indie games all getting representation. Still, we know gaming time is always at a premium so we made some tough calls to give you the three best new games on PlayStation Plus to play this weekend.
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
We called Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown an early game of the year contender in 2024 and stand by that statement to this day. This game reimagines the classic action platformer as a Metroidvania in a way that makes us wonder why it hadn't been done years ago. The progression of abilities is perfectly tuned, with plenty of puzzle platforming challenges that test your critical thinking as much as your dexterity. Even the core combat and movement mechanics are tight and satisfying so the simple act of filling out the intricate map is enjoyable. It is both a perfect starting point for newcomers to the genre, while also a deep and challenging experience for veterans who want to find every secret.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. Switch, and PC.
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
Okay, the name Bang-On Balls: Chronicles might not immediately inspire confidence in this indie hit, but stick with us. You play as a ball in an open-world 3D action platformer where you are introduced to new mechanics in every level. Loosely based on historical locations, each level is an open hub where you are free to bounce, fight, and explore with your fully customizable ball hero. It is a modern-day revival of the old collect-a-thon genre without any of the downsides. It has enough variety and content to keep you happy alone but is even better in either 4-player online co-op or 2 2-player split-screen.

This month, Xbox Game Pass goes post-apocalyptic
A man stands on a rock in Atomfall.

March is a great month for Xbox Game Pass, with multiple day-one drops including 33 Immortals and Atomfall, as well as even more titles coming to Game Pass Standard. Unfortunately, the addition of new games also means some of your favorites will be leaving Game Pass. We'll have a full list of the titles you should binge while you still can at the end of this story.
March 18: 33 Immortals

For starters, 33 Immortals is available today on both Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. This co-op roguelike teams you up with 32 other players to take on huge monsters and challenging bosses. Fight until you fall, and then permanently upgrade your character for the next run.
March 20: Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

33 Immortals is the most fun you can have with Xbox Game Pass this month
33 immortals early access impressions lucifer

If the past year has taught me anything, it’s that players are hungry for creative co-op games. Helldivers 2 emerged as one of 2024’s biggest hits thanks to its creative squad play, Monster Hunter Wilds is enormous right now, and Split Fiction is already being hailed as a game of the year frontrunner. There’s a definite hunger right now for games that let people play together in something other than a straight shooter.

So, 33 Immortals couldn’t be dropping into early access at a better moment. The latest game from Spiritfarer developer Thunder Lotus is a top-down action roguelike with a big twist: 33 players work together at once to vanquish monsters. That might sound like a recipe for complete chaos at a glance, but it’s not. Thunder Lotus has its ambitious concept under control thanks to a bevy of ingenious co-op ideas that make players feel like they’re part of an army rather than a lone wolf in a sea of them.

