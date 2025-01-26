 Skip to main content
35 years after launch, point-and-click horror Last Half of Darkness is given new life

A screenshot from The Last Half of Darkness
Bill Fisher / William R Fisher III Studios

Last Half of Darkness is a point-and-click horror adventure game first released in 1989, and now has been faithfully recreated with new graphics, an improved story, and modern mechanics by the same solo developer that first made it. Bill Fisher of SoftLab Laboratories — and later William R. Fisher III Studios — first released Last Half of Darkness in 1989 on the DOS platform to somewhat middling reviews, but the series established a fan base and Fisher went on to create several more games in the franchise.

Given the graphical quality of 1989, the original title isn’t quite as scary as it might once have been. The new version takes full advantage of all of the tools available to game developers now to create a much more atmospheric and unsettling experience. Strange monsters appear and disappear in puffs of smoke. Gargoyles line the tops of statues, their stony gaze perpetually watching. Eerie noises echo through the ruins in the shadows.

Last Half of Darkness is the definition of a labor of love. At the same time, it appeals to fans of puzzlers and horror alike. There are numerous Myst-like puzzles throughout. You’ll need to search for specific items, explore the building to find alternative paths, and solve intricate puzzles to move forward. Fisher doesn’t say much about the story, with the game’s blurb only giving a few sentences: “Your aunt sure was a strange one. She was some sort of witch or something. A good witch though, practicing only good spells and magic. In fact, she was working on a potion just before she was killed. Now the secret will go to the grave with her… unless you can find the missing ingredients.”

Last Half of Darkness is scheduled to release on Steam on February 7. If you want to play the original titles, those can still be downloaded for free from Fisher’s website.

