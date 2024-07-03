 Skip to main content
Adult Swim will delist 4 PC games later this month

By
A blue wheel surrounded by a bunch of purple blocks on a purple and white background.
Adult Swim Games

Adult Swim Games, now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has delisted even more of its games on Steam. Zenzizenzic, Traverser, Super House of Dead Ninjas, and Mega Coin Squad will disappear from the platform on July 15.

This news comes from a statement that was posted on each of the games’ pages (as spotted by PCGamesN). The note is the same on each, announcing that Adult Swim Games would no longer be the publisher, with the developer unable to take over management of the page. The statement reads as follows.

Adult Swim is no longer able to continue as publisher for this game and the developer is not available to take over as publisher at this time. As a result, [game title inserted] will be shut down on July 15th, 2024.

Thanks for playing.
Adult Swim Games

Super House of Dead Ninjas studio Megadev (now Bitmap Bureau), said on X (formerly Twitter) that it’s looking into buying back the IP rights for the game, but hasn’t received a reply from Warner Bros. The original Zenzizenzic, Mega Coin Squad, and Traverser developers are no longer in operation.

Adult Swim titles started getting delisted in March. Polygon interviewed affected developers, who had seemingly different experiences with Warner Bros. Discovery. Soundodger+‘s Michael Molinari said that a representative wouldn’t transfer ownership back to him. Owen Deery of Small Radios, Big Televisions put up the game to download for free after receiving the news it would get delisted.

It appeared Warner Bros. Discovery reversed the decision in May, returning ownership of Soundodger+ and Small Radios to the developers.

Adult Swim Games has been basically a defunct arm of the late-night Cartoon Network channel since its last game, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, released in 2020. The website is still up, but hasn’t been updated since then.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery is still in the video game business, focusing on established IP and live service with the character fighting game MultiVersus, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Hogwarts Legacy.

