Amazon drops a deal on SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for Nintendo Switch

Share

It can be difficult to find a worthwhile gaming headset for the Nintendo Switch, especially compared to those available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. However, SteelSeries currently has a deal on a gaming headset that will work on all your devices, and it won’t break the bank.

Right now on Amazon, the 2019 Edition SteelSeries Arctis 3is available for just $60. The headset uses a detachable 3.5mm cable, so it’s compatible with all of your consoles, your mobile devices, and even your VR headsets, and its “AirWeave” ear cushions are designed to keep your head cool all day as you play. A “ski-goggle suspension headband” located on top will also conform to the contour of your head, making it a great fit for a variety of head shapes and sizes, and on-ear audio controls make it quick and easy to adjust your volume or microphone without having to fumble with in-line dials or buttons.

The SteelSeries Artics 3 is designed to give you “ultra-low distortion audio,” which should come in handy when you’re playing competitive shooters that require environmental awareness. On Xbox One and PC, you’ll also get the benefit of native surround-sound support, making every moment feel more realistic.

The microphone included on the headset is Discord-certified, and can pick up noise as quiet as 48 decibels. The gaming headset is available in either black or white versions, though the black one is the only version currently offered at the discounted price. If you have a friend with their own headset, you can use the audio-sharing feature by plugging a second headset directly into yours. This headset doesn’t have to be a SteelSeries Arctis 3, either — in fact, it can just be a pair of earbuds.

If you’re looking for a similar headset that is also compatible with Bluetooth devices, you can try outSteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth version. The headset costs a little bit more but it can connect to two devices simultaneously, which makes it more useful for Nintendo Switch voice chat. We’ve included it on our list of the best gaming headsets, which also features budget options, wireless surround sound options, and wired options.