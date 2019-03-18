Digital Trends
Gaming

Amazon drops a deal on SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for Nintendo Switch

Gabe Gurwin
By
amazon deal steelseries acrtis 3 gaming headset nintendo switch steelseriesswitch

It can be difficult to find a worthwhile gaming headset for the Nintendo Switch, especially compared to those available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. However, SteelSeries currently has a deal on a gaming headset that will work on all your devices, and it won’t break the bank.

Right now on Amazon, the 2019 Edition SteelSeries Arctis 3is available for just $60. The headset uses a detachable 3.5mm cable, so it’s compatible with all of your consoles, your mobile devices, and even your VR headsets, and its “AirWeave” ear cushions are designed to keep your head cool all day as you play. A “ski-goggle suspension headband” located on top will also conform to the contour of your head, making it a great fit for a variety of head shapes and sizes, and on-ear audio controls make it quick and easy to adjust your volume or microphone without having to fumble with in-line dials or buttons.

The SteelSeries Artics 3 is designed to give you “ultra-low distortion audio,” which should come in handy when you’re playing competitive shooters that require environmental awareness. On Xbox One and PC, you’ll also get the benefit of native surround-sound support, making every moment feel more realistic.

amazon deal steelseries acrtis 3 gaming headset nintendo switch purchase gallery arctis 2019 black lay png 1850x800 q100 cro

The microphone included on the headset is Discord-certified, and can pick up noise as quiet as 48 decibels. The gaming headset is available in either black or white versions, though the black one is the only version currently offered at the discounted price. If you have a friend with their own headset, you can use the audio-sharing feature by plugging a second headset directly into yours. This headset doesn’t have to be a SteelSeries Arctis 3, either — in fact, it can just be a pair of earbuds.

If you’re looking for a similar headset that is also compatible with Bluetooth devices, you can try outSteelSeries Arctis 3 Bluetooth version. The headset costs a little bit more but it can connect to two devices simultaneously, which makes it more useful for Nintendo Switch voice chat. We’ve included it on our list of the best gaming headsets, which also features budget options, wireless surround sound options, and wired options.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for March 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best nintendo switch controllers pro controller
Deals

Walmart drops a rare deal on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

When it comes to gaming, you're really only as good as the equipment you use. Which is why a lot of folks choose to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller after buying the console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best mechanical keyboards corsair k95 2
Gaming

Get Corsair’s best mechanical keyboard at a decent discount

From March 17 to 23, you can get one of the best mechanical keyboards around at a great price. The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is normally $200, but this week you can pick one up from Amazon for $160.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Overwatch League teams will host home games starting in 2020

Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer revealed plans for the teams to start hosting games in their home cities next year. The teams will play half of their games at home and the other half visiting other teams.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Xbox One S
Gaming

How do the revised Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite battle royale building tips and tricks 18 10 47 am 3
Gaming

Our Fortnite: Battle Royale building tips and tricks will help you survive

Fortnite: Battle Royale sets itself apart from PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with its building mechanics. From gathering resources, to making cover on the fly, to building towers, here is how to build like a pro.
Posted By Steven Petite
apex legends cheaters permanent hardware ban
Gaming

Apex Legends cheaters reportedly being kicked out with permanent hardware bans

Respawn Entertainment has reportedly started issuing permanent hardware bans against Apex Legends cheaters. The studio is raising the bar on how cheating in online multiplayer games should be dealt with.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Nintendo Switch controllers will soon be compatible with Google Chrome

Nintendo Switch controllers will soon be supported by Google Chrome, according to a new commit spotted by 9to5Google. The code is likely related to Google's Project Stream game streaming service.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
hearthstone next expansion rise of shadows
Gaming

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows shines the spotlight on Warcraft villains

Rise of Shadows, the next expansion for Hearthstone, will shine the spotlight on villains. The set will kick off the Year of the Dragon with 135 new cards and two mechanics, and will start the game's first-ever year-long storyline.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
playstation vr 2017 review front angle
Gaming

New Sony patent suggests a wireless PSVR headset could be on the way

Images and documents in the Japan Patent Office appear to suggest that Sony is planning a wireless version of the PlayStation VR headset. It isn't clear which system it will be used for.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 mk11raiden
Gaming

Get over here! All the details on next week’s Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta

Mortal Kombat 11 will hold its closed beta period from March 28 through March 31, giving those who pre-ordered the game the chance to check it out prior to its official launch in April.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin