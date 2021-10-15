  1. Gaming

Animal Crossing won’t take away your DLC items if you ditch Switch Online

By

Nintendo has clarified some details about the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise DLC and how it interacts with Nintendo Online memberships. In a statement sent to Digital Trends, Nintendo of America confirms that players will be able to keep items they earned through the DLC, even if they cancel their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. However, they will not be able to play the DLC once they unsubscribe from the service.

According to Nintendo, players will need an active Expansion Pack membership to play the DLC. The archipelago will become inactive if players unsubscribe and do not own a copy of the DLC. Nintendo confirms that save data will still remain stored on the console. So if a player unsubscribes, they will not lose their save data and will be able to resume where they left off if they buy the DLC or resubscribe.

The most important detail is that items earned through the mode will still be usable in New Horizons even without a membership. “Players can keep all items they’ve acquired using the DLC during their membership to use on the main island,” Nintendo of America says in a statement sent to Digital Trends. “Players can also still continue to access certain things they have unlocked in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise on their main island, including adding counters and partition walls, as well as adding ambient lighting and soundscapes, even if their access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise is suspended.”

That answer is a relief, as players were immediately worried that items gained through the mode would become inaccessible if they unsubscribed. In reality, all items will remain — it’s just the archipelago  that becomes inaccessible.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Happy Home Paradise launches on November 5. It will cost $25 or be available through a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership for no extra charge.

Editors' Recommendations

Back 4 Blood’s card system explained

back 4 bloods card system explained 1920x1080 vtime 0 11 take 2021 10 14 29 36

Microsoft might be building its own version of the Apple M1 chip for Surface

The interior of the Surface Laptop Studio.

Back 4 Blood enemy guide: How to kill all Special Ridden

Back 4 Blood Stinger preparing to attack.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might not launch at Unpacked 2 after all

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Fan Edition

Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack is a pricey online plan

nintendo switch online

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0 update is gigantic

A Villager drinks coffee at The Roost in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best cheap Blink camera deals for October 2021

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Early Dell Black Friday Deals 2021: Save on gaming laptops, monitors and more!

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Animal Crossing paid DLC lets players design adorable vacation homes

Players joining the development company in Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise.

The best iPhone XR wallet cases and covers

iPhone XR wallet case feat image.

Hawkeye: Everything we know about Marvel’s Disney+ series

Alienware celebrates 25 years with new Aurora, finally adding clear side panel

New Alienware Aurora on blurred background.

Best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals for October 2021

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.