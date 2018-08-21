Digital Trends
Watch two new character trailers for ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Gabe Gurwin
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is just a few months away, and for the first time ever, Ubisoft is letting you choose which character you want to experience it with. To give you an introduction to both Alexios and Kassandra, the company released two separate cinematic trailers.

The first is for Alexios, and you can watch it at the top of the page. It opens with a narrator lamenting the sorry state of Greece, which has been become war-torn and has seemingly welcomed Hades with open arms. Speaking directly to Alexios, the narrator warms him that Greece will be lost if he fails at his mission. Alexios is a descendant of the First Civilization, who was cast out from the Spartans as a child, and he must investigate his past via Leonidas’ spear. You might remember Leonidas from his role in 300, played by Gerard Butler.

The second trailer stars Kassandra, and the narration is basically identical to Alexios’ trailer. We simply see Kassandra battling mysterious enemies rather than Alexios, highlighting that this isn’t an Assassin’s Creed Syndicate situation where you can play as more than one protagonist. Instead, it’s the latest way Ubisoft has introduced role-playing elements into the series, letting players enjoy it exactly as they want.

This customization also extends to the combat, which will rely on statistics from gear in order to determine how much damage you do. You will also be able to use special abilities through an adrenaline meter, rewarding aggressive play. Stealth, as was the case in Origins, won’t be as useful, with sneak-attacks no longer guaranteeing a kill on an enemy. We’ll also see massive battles between Spartans and Athenians, and on a larger scale than we’ve ever seen from an Assassin’s Creed game to date. If you get bored with land combat, you can also take to the seas for naval warfare inspired by Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. You’ll have numerous customization options here, as well, to suit your style of sailing.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 5. For our thoughts on last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, check out our full review.

