The Asus ROG Ally Z1 has a nice discount at Amazon

By
Starfield running on the Asus ROG Ally.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There are several worthwhile gaming consoles on the market right now, and a handful of them are handheld devices. We’re talking about systems like the Nintendo Switch Lite, Steam Deck, PlayStation Vita, and the incredible Asus ROG Ally Z1. Once in a while, one of these gadgets goes on sale, and today, the honor goes to the Asus ROG:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Asus ROG Ally Z1 on Amazon for $430, compared to its full price of $500. Considering the recent announcement of the Acer Nitro Blaze 7 at IFA 2024, we’re thinking Asus is dropping its prices to start getting extra-competitive. It’s one of the best gaming console deals we’ve seen this week, but we’re not sure how long this discount is going to last. That being said, now is always the best time to buy and save!

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1

A fantastic alternative to some of the more mainstream handhelds of 2024, the Ally Z1 is powered by AMD’s Z1 APU with RDNA 3 graphics on top of 16GB of system RAM. With its 1080p/120Hz screen capabilities and AMD FreeSync Premium support, you’ll experience breathtaking gameplay visuals, smooth motion, and next to no lag.

Packed with 512GB of storage, the Z1 is engineered to handle most Windows-compatible games (check out our list of gaming PC deals). Plus, you’ll get 90 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the house, which is home to hundreds of streamable titles. You’ll even be able to hook up the Ally Z1 to your TV. Pair multiple controllers and enjoy an immersive local multiplayer match!

Other excellent features include Dolby Atmos compatibility, a built-in fingerprint reader, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. We hope that Amazon keeps this bad boy on sale for the foreseeable future, but we still advise taking advantage of this offer right now if you can. Save $70 when you order the Asus ROG Ally Z1 through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the best gaming laptop deals we found this week, too!

