Bandai Namco E3 2019 leak reveals three unannounced games

Aaron Mamiit
By

The planned E3 2019 announcements by publisher Bandai Namco have been leaked before the annual entertainment event, revealing three unannounced games.

The three spoiled titles are the rumored collaboration between From Software and Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, a new entry in the long-running Tales series, and a remastered version of Ni No Kuni.

The leaked information and screenshots were acquired from links on a publicly accessible URL, hosted on Bandai Namco’s servers, that listed the three games, according to Gematsu.

The first leaked game is Elden Ring, developed by From Software for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The world of Elden Ring was created by Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, the man behind the Dark Souls series. Not much was revealed for the game beyond the title and its creepy logo, and that “danger and discovery lurk around every corner.”

The second game revealed is Tales of Arise, which will also be released PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Tales of Arise will be the latest entry in the Tales franchise, following 2017’s Tales of Berseria. It was described as a “dynamic action RPG” with an updated battle system that retains the classic gameplay from previous Tales games.

The third game is Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, which will be remastered for the PlayStation 4 and PC and re-released for the Nintendo Switch.

Ni No Kuni, which is set to launch this fall, will receive a resolution upscale and improved performance for the PlayStation 4 and PC, while the Nintendo Switch version will be the same game without the upgrades. It will feature visuals created by the infamous Studio Ghibli, as well as a battle system that combines real-time and turn-based tactical elements.

While these three games have been leaked, the Bandai Namco announcements for E3 2019 are still worth waiting for, as the publisher may have more up its sleeve.

Publishers with planned press conferences at E3 2019 include Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Square, Enix, Devolver Digital, and Nintendo, with Sony skipping the event for the first time ever. Meanwhile, our E3 2019 games roundup lists what we expect to be featured at the annual event.

