Digital Trends
Gaming

E3 2019 press conference schedule

Here are the dates and times for your favorite publishers' E3 2019 conferences

Gabe Gurwin
By

It’s hard to believe the year is moving along this fast, but E3 2019 is only one month away. Though it has changed considerably this generation, E3 is still the single biggest event for gaming announcements, with publishers like Ubisoft, Bethesda, Nintendo, Microsoft, and Square Enix heading to Los Angeles to reveal information on their upcoming titles. Certain longtime E3 attendees, Sony in particular, will be skipping the festivities, but there is still plenty of conferences to watch. Here is the E3 2019 conference schedule, as well as the games we expect and hope to see at each show.

Electronic Arts: June 8

e3 2019 conference schedule most anticipated games star wars jedi fallen order

As it has done for the last several years, Electronic Arts will not technically be attending E3 2019, but hosting its own EA Play event beginning on June 8-9. There will not be a traditional press conference this year, but we do know EA plans to show off some new content for previously released or announced games such as Apex Legends, Anthem, Battlefield V, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s also possible we’ll get an announcement about a new Plants vs. Zombies game (probably Garden Warfare 3) and Need for Speed game based on a financial report from EA. Those watching from home can tune in to the multiple streams EA has planned for June 8.

Microsoft: June 9 at 4 p.m. ET

Gears 5 Kait Hero

Microsoft won’t have to deal with direct competition from Sony at this year’s E3, and given the shellacking it has taken this generation, that is very important for the Xbox brand. With information regarding the next-generation Xbox system allegedly leaking, we expect Microsoft to reveal concrete information on the console, possibly including potential games.

Project xCloud is also sure to be a big topic, and with work continuing on Halo Infinite and Gears 5, we should still have plenty to see for the Xbox One. Microsoft has a chance to put on the show of E3, and it has to take advantage.

Bethesda: June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET

best ps4 shooter games doom

Bethesda is always the wild card of E3, because it either has a ton of announcements to make or attempts to stretch just a few into its hour-long presentation. Last year saw the announcement of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, and Bethesda has already shot down speculation that those games will be shown during the conference.

So, what is left? Wolfenstein: Youngblood is out the following month, so a gameplay trailer is likely. Arkane Studios has also been relatively quiet since launching Prey, and Id Software continues its work on Doom Eternal. We don’t expect the show to have any big surprises.

Devolver Digital: June 9 at 10 p.m. ET

ape out impessions review 2

Devolver Digital will be attending E3 2019 and will host its own “press conference,” but as anyone who has watched the company’s shows will know, it isn’t like other publishers. We will likely hear some information about game franchises like Serious Sam and potentially more content for big-name releases such as Ape Out or Katana Zero, but expect the majority of the conference to simple be an extended Adult Swim sketch.

Ubisoft: June 10 at 4 p.m. ET

Beyond Good and Evil 2 screenshot

Ubisoft routinely puts on one of the biggest E3 press conferences of the year, packing it full of gameplay trailers as well as new game announcements. We have heard rumors that the next Assassin’s Creed game will star Vikings, but it isn’t planned for release in 2019 and thus we don’t anticipate it being at the show. Watch Dogs has been dormant since 2016 and a third game is reportedly set in London, and an announcement could be the perfect show-closer.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 development continues, and with the game taking shape, E3 will likely see a demonstration. Of course, no Ubisoft event would be complete without a Tom Clancy game, and though we anticipate more information on The Division 2 DLC and the upcoming Ghost Recon game, we’re still crossing our fingers that Ubisoft finally has some Splinter Cell news.

Square Enix: June 10 at 9 p.m. ET

final fantasy vii remake progress

Last year’s E3 press conference was one of the worst we’ve ever seen, so there is nowhere to go but up for the publisher this year. Luckily, we think there will be more promising games shown off during the 2019 presentation. Two years out from Nier: Automata’s release, it seems like an appropriate time to pull back the curtain on a sequel, and Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers Project should be progressing, as well.

If we’re lucky, we’ll also get more information on PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake. The latter game was announced several years ago and has undergone a studio change in the years since.

Nintendo: June 11 at noon ET

pokemon lets go review 21Nintendo has no shortage of games in development for Nintendo Switch, including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and Pokémon Sword and Shield. With its rapid-fire Nintendo Direct presentation during E3 2019, we expect to hear news on at least a few of these games, alongside new announcements.

What we will not see is any new hardware. Nintendo has already confirmed that its presentation will be software-only so, any news about a revised or cheaper Nintendo Switch system will have to wait for a different event.

Sony: MIA

The Last of Us Part 2 release date leak retailer

For the first time in E3 history, Sony will not be holding its own E3 press conference. The company has taken to doing “State of Play” videos similar to Nintendo Direct presentations, which provide information on upcoming releases, but we don’t expect anything major to come out of these videos if Sony has one planned. With the next PlayStation likely launching in 2020, we are certain Sony will be back for a press conference next year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (May 2019)
Up Next

Battle of the best workout buds: Beats Powerbeats Pro vs. Jabra Elite Active 65t
microsoft build 2019 windows 10 satya nadella keynote 1000x646
Computing

Surface, Windows, and everything else Microsoft skipped at Build 2019

Microsoft's annual developers conference had plenty of updates on what the company is doing in the cloud computing space. But what about Surface? Or how about Windows? Microsoft was silent on these fronts, and that was a missed opportunity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

New render video claims to show off the full range of 2019 iPhones

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Will Project xCloud beat Google Stadia in the battle of game-streaming services?

Google and Microsoft will each have their own game-streaming service, with tests and initial releases planned for 2019 and beyond. But when it comes down to Google Stadia or Project xCloud, which is the better choice?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Computing

How to watch the Microsoft Build 2019 keynote and what to expect

Are you ready for Build 2019? With less than a week away until Microsoft's annual developer conference is slated to start, we'll show you how to tune in to livestream the keynote as well as tell you what to expect this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Switch controllers
Gaming

Here's how you can play your favorite PC games with a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Having problems with your Xbox One console? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Rage 2 Tim Willits interview Bethesda Avalanche Studios combat gunplay id software
Features

Tim Willits talks Doom’s influence on Rage 2 and why there are no sniper rifles

Digital Trends had the opportunity to sit down and speak with Tim Willits, studio director behind Doom developer id Software, to find out more about the development of Bethesda's upcoming first-person shooter Rage 2.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
logitech g502 lightspeed wireless mouse press image
Computing

Logitech’s wireless G502 Lightspeed is faster than wired gaming mice

Logitech created a wireless gaming mouse that outperforms wired mice. The wireless Logitech G502 Lightspeed delivers accurate tracking and responsive low-latency performance in an ergonomic design with 11 programmable buttons.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
fortnite week 1 challenges fortnite sky platforms
Gaming

Find all seven sky platforms with our guide to this weekly Fortnite challenge

Fortnite season 9 is finally here and with it comes a set of new challenges. One of the biggest obstacles players face this week tasks them with finding and visiting all the sky platforms on the map. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Cody Perez
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

Building a new PC? These are the best Intel processors no matter your budget

Intel chips are still arguably the best for gaming and other predominantly single-threaded tasks. If you're wanting an Intel chip for your next upgrade, this guide will show you the best Intel processors currently on the market.
Posted By Jon Martindale
everything we know ghost recon breakpoint announcement
Gaming

Here’s everything you missed during the Ghost Recon Breakpoint stream

Ubisoft has revealed Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a sequel to Ghost Recon Wildlands that moves the action to a remote island in the Pacific Ocean. Here's what we know about the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
final fantasy vii remake progress
Gaming

Final Fantasy VII Remake and MediEvil shine in latest State of Play

Sony held the second PlayStation State of Play presentation on May 9, giving eager fans a new look at games like MediEvil and the latest Monster Hunter World expansion. Final Fantasy VII, however, took the spotlight.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for May 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fortnite season 9 map changes fortnite neo tilted
Gaming

Grab our map guide before jumping off the battle bus into Fortnite season 9

Fortnite season 9 is finally here! With it, there is a revamped and futuristic Fortnite season 9 map for players to check out. There are several new versions of existing locations including Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, Mega Mall, and more…
Posted By Cody Perez