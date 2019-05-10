Here are the dates and times for your favorite publishers' E3 2019 conferences

Share

It’s hard to believe the year is moving along this fast, but E3 2019 is only one month away. Though it has changed considerably this generation, E3 is still the single biggest event for gaming announcements, with publishers like Ubisoft, Bethesda, Nintendo, Microsoft, and Square Enix heading to Los Angeles to reveal information on their upcoming titles. Certain longtime E3 attendees, Sony in particular, will be skipping the festivities, but there is still plenty of conferences to watch. Here is the E3 2019 conference schedule, as well as the games we expect and hope to see at each show.

Electronic Arts: June 8

As it has done for the last several years, Electronic Arts will not technically be attending E3 2019, but hosting its own EA Play event beginning on June 8-9. There will not be a traditional press conference this year, but we do know EA plans to show off some new content for previously released or announced games such as Apex Legends, Anthem, Battlefield V, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s also possible we’ll get an announcement about a new Plants vs. Zombies game (probably Garden Warfare 3) and Need for Speed game based on a financial report from EA. Those watching from home can tune in to the multiple streams EA has planned for June 8.

Microsoft: June 9 at 4 p.m. ET

Microsoft won’t have to deal with direct competition from Sony at this year’s E3, and given the shellacking it has taken this generation, that is very important for the Xbox brand. With information regarding the next-generation Xbox system allegedly leaking, we expect Microsoft to reveal concrete information on the console, possibly including potential games.

Project xCloud is also sure to be a big topic, and with work continuing on Halo Infinite and Gears 5, we should still have plenty to see for the Xbox One. Microsoft has a chance to put on the show of E3, and it has to take advantage.

Bethesda: June 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Bethesda is always the wild card of E3, because it either has a ton of announcements to make or attempts to stretch just a few into its hour-long presentation. Last year saw the announcement of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, and Bethesda has already shot down speculation that those games will be shown during the conference.

So, what is left? Wolfenstein: Youngblood is out the following month, so a gameplay trailer is likely. Arkane Studios has also been relatively quiet since launching Prey, and Id Software continues its work on Doom Eternal. We don’t expect the show to have any big surprises.

Devolver Digital: June 9 at 10 p.m. ET

Devolver Digital will be attending E3 2019 and will host its own “press conference,” but as anyone who has watched the company’s shows will know, it isn’t like other publishers. We will likely hear some information about game franchises like Serious Sam and potentially more content for big-name releases such as Ape Out or Katana Zero, but expect the majority of the conference to simple be an extended Adult Swim sketch.

Ubisoft: June 10 at 4 p.m. ET

Ubisoft routinely puts on one of the biggest E3 press conferences of the year, packing it full of gameplay trailers as well as new game announcements. We have heard rumors that the next Assassin’s Creed game will star Vikings, but it isn’t planned for release in 2019 and thus we don’t anticipate it being at the show. Watch Dogs has been dormant since 2016 and a third game is reportedly set in London, and an announcement could be the perfect show-closer.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 development continues, and with the game taking shape, E3 will likely see a demonstration. Of course, no Ubisoft event would be complete without a Tom Clancy game, and though we anticipate more information on The Division 2 DLC and the upcoming Ghost Recon game, we’re still crossing our fingers that Ubisoft finally has some Splinter Cell news.

Square Enix: June 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Last year’s E3 press conference was one of the worst we’ve ever seen, so there is nowhere to go but up for the publisher this year. Luckily, we think there will be more promising games shown off during the 2019 presentation. Two years out from Nier: Automata’s release, it seems like an appropriate time to pull back the curtain on a sequel, and Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers Project should be progressing, as well.

If we’re lucky, we’ll also get more information on PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall, as well as Final Fantasy VII Remake. The latter game was announced several years ago and has undergone a studio change in the years since.

Nintendo: June 11 at noon ET

Nintendo has no shortage of games in development for Nintendo Switch, including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and Pokémon Sword and Shield. With its rapid-fire Nintendo Direct presentation during E3 2019, we expect to hear news on at least a few of these games, alongside new announcements.

What we will not see is any new hardware. Nintendo has already confirmed that its presentation will be software-only so, any news about a revised or cheaper Nintendo Switch system will have to wait for a different event.

Sony: MIA

For the first time in E3 history, Sony will not be holding its own E3 press conference. The company has taken to doing “State of Play” videos similar to Nintendo Direct presentations, which provide information on upcoming releases, but we don’t expect anything major to come out of these videos if Sony has one planned. With the next PlayStation likely launching in 2020, we are certain Sony will be back for a press conference next year.