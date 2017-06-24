Everything we know about Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars game

Respawn Entertainment has only been around for a few years, but the studio has already made a name for itself with the excellent multiplayer shooting of the original Titanfall and its 2016 sequel. The developer has now been tasked with creating a game in the Star Wars universe, but it might not be what fans are expecting. Here is everything we know about Respawn’s Star Wars game.

What is it?

Unlike Respawn Entertainment’s previous games — and the Call of Duty games its leadership helped create in the past — the studio’s Star Wars project will be a third-person action-adventure game.

In a short teaser included in Electronic Arts’ EA Play 2016 presentation, we see a number of motion-capture actors engaging in lightsaber battles, suggesting that the game could focus on the Jedi and melee combat. Visceral Games’ Star Wars project, meanwhile, appears to star a criminal who wields a whip and a blaster, and will play similarly to the Uncharted series.

Respawn promises that the game won’t tread familiar ground, with “slick, larger-than-life action and fun, groundbreaking mechanics.” The studio practiced what it preached on Titanfall 2, with an innovative time-travel feature included in one level of the campaign.

We know absolutely nothing about the game’s story thus far, but Respawn has indicated that it will take place “within the ever-expanding Star Wars universe.” This could mean that it will not be a “fill in the gaps” story like we will see with Visceral’s project as well as the recent film Rogue One.

Who is making it?

Titanfall and Titanfall 2 director Steve Fukuda will not be directing Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars game. Respawn has hired God of War III director Stig Asmussen to run the project. Asmussen moved to Respawn in 2014. At the time, he said he would not be working on a Titanfall game.

Respawn founder Vince Zampella told IGN he was initially approached by employees at Bad Robot, J.J. Abrams’ production house, about making a Star Wars game. Though the project didn’t get off the ground right away, the studio began working with Electronic Arts on the project in 2015.

Respawn is still hiring for several different positions on the Star Wars game, including narrative lead, level designer, executive producer, numerous animation and art roles, and software engineer.

When can we play it?

No release date or window has been revealed for Respawn’s Star Wars project, but we wouldn’t expect to see it before 2018. That’s currently the earliest possible release date for Visceral’s Star Wars project, and it’s unlikely that Electronic Arts would launch them both in the same year. No platforms have been specified yet, but it’s likely that it will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Respawn’s first game to launch on all three of these platforms was Titanfall 2, while the original Titanfall launched on Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.