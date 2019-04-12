Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker trailer debuts

Share

The annual Star Wars Celebration fan event kicked off in Chicago over the weekend, with Friday’s highly anticipated panel for Star Wars: Episode IX revealing the first trailer for the film and its official title.

Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX. pic.twitter.com/fWMS13ekdZ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019

Along with delivering the first footage from the film, the title was revealed to be Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

The Episode IX panel was hosted by late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert — a well-documented fan of the sci-fi saga — and was attended by Star Wars cast and creative teams past and present. As usual with Star Wars events, details beyond what was revealed in the footage were hard to come by, despite near-constant needling from Colbert.

One thing that was confirmed, however, is that Episode IX does not pick up immediately after the events of Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, and unfolds an unspecified period of time after the climactic events of the prior film. The panel also featured a variety of first-looks at some of the characters appearing in the film, including new addition Jannah, portrayed by Naomi Ackie.

Among the guests in attendance at the panel and helping to introduce the trailer were director JJ Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, as well as original franchise veterans Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian). Modern trilogy stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Joonas Suotamo, and Ackie.