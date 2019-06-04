These are the games we expect to see (and not see) at E3 2019

Share

E3 2019 is quickly approaching, and several of the biggest game publishers in the industry are set to show off their upcoming games. The confirmed games include major entries in franchises such as Halo, Gears of War, Call of Duty, Doom, and Ghost Recon, along with several more games from a wide variety of other genres.

E3 is the biggest gaming convention of the year, and there are an overwhelming number of games confirmed to be on display. If you want to get all caught up on what to expect, here’s our roundup of all the games we expect to see, along with predictions, rumors, and more.

We’ve divided these games into four categories based on whether they have been confirmed, or are simply to be expected, wanted, or confirmed to not show up at the event. We’ve limited our list to games that haven’t already been released, so DLC for current “live service” titles are excluded.

Confirmed games for E3 2019

Gears 5

The Coalition will show off Gears 5 at E3 2019 after it was officially announced during the Microsoft press conference last year. During that appearance, we primarily learned about the game’s protagonist Kait and the inter-squad conflict threatening to throw a wrench in the gears of their war with the Swarm. We’d count on seeing more campaign gameplay during E3 2019, and with the game also having a panel at the E3 Coliseum with Geoff Keighley, this could be an opportunity to show off multiplayer.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite got an announcement at Microsoft’s press conference last year, but essentially nothing else – it was really just intended to reveal the game’s new Slipspace Engine. We know the game will put Master Chief back in the spotlight, but because Halo Infinite still appears to be quite early in development, anything more than a snippet of a campaign level of a cinematic trailer further detailing the story is unlikely.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was revealed in May with a surprisingly large gameplay demonstration, which not only showed off the changes made since Wildlands, but also dove into the game’s story involving soldiers gone rogue. That doesn’t leave a whole lot of room for Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference unless the focus is on either the new raid or competitive multiplayer. Either way, it has already been confirmed for the press conference.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EA Play 2019 will be different than in years past, without a traditional press conference. However, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be given a 30-minute livestreamed segment on June 8. This will likely be the first time we see gameplay from the action-adventure game, developed by Titanfall and Apex Legends studio Respawn Entertainment. With EA having a bit of a critical meltdown over the last year, Fallen Order has to make a big splash.

FIFA 20

Another game confirmed to appear at EA Play 2019 is FIFA 20. Consistently one of the best sports game franchises around, the FIFA series nonetheless continues to have competition from Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer. Significant gameplay changes, or a higher-quality version for the Nintendo Switch, could go a long way toward restoring players’ faith in Electronic Arts. It will also have to do so without Alex Hunter’s The Journey mode, which wrapped up last year.

Madden NFL 20

The undisputed and only king of NFL football games, Madden NFL 20, will appear at EA Play 2019. Though Longshot mode won’t be returning, the new game will add “X-Factors” for 50 of the biggest stars in the league, giving them a chance to have a huge impact on their team’s success. The time between plays has also been reduced, and changes have been made to defensive gameplay to make it more engaging and less frustrating.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

The first two Trine games were polished action-puzzler games with a charming atmosphere, but the franchise went off the rails with a third installment that introduced 3D gameplay. Developer Frozenbyte has realized the error of its ways and returned to 2D with Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, which stars three heroes on a magical adventure. It might not be the biggest game to appear at E3 2019, but the passion that goes into creating the Trine titles is undeniable.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is the only fully confirmed game to appear at Bethesda’s E3 2019 Showcase, but could you ask for a better headliner? The sequel to 2016’s rebooted Doom moves the fight with demons to Earth, but it still gives you access to all the weapons and tools you’ll need to deliver the pain. With multiplayer developed in-house at Id Software instead of outsourced this time around, we’d love to get a taste during the show.

New Darksiders game

Didn’t Darksiders III release less than a year ago? Yes it did, but THQ Nordic is wasting no time on another game. We don’t know what form the new Darksiders game will take yet, but the publisher said it will take “the franchise in a fresh new direction.” This could be a reference to a change in genre, or the introduction of shooting mechanics for the fourth horseman, Strife. Either way, we’re excited to learn more, and grateful that THQ Nordic is committed to making mid-size action-adventure games.

Dying Light 2

The first Dying Light took the open-world first-person zombie action of Dead Island and added a healthy dose of parkour. The sequel isn’t going to just rehash old ideas, however, as it’s being written by legendary game scribe Chris Avellone and will feature a more living world (despite the zombies). If you wanted a zombie apocalypse game that makes you think, Dying Light 2 could just be the game for you. That is, of course, if you aren’t experiencing “zombie fatigue” at this point.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 has already been fully unveiled, with a look at the areas we’ll be exploring – some of which aren’t on Pandora – and the villains we’ll be facing. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has also shared that during E3 2019, we’ll get a look at another new planet as well as a new Vault Hunter. Because Sony won’t be attending E3 this year, this will likely be during either the Xbox conference or the PC Gaming Show. It’s difficult to demonstrate an open-world loot-based shooter in such a small time period, but showing off a new weapon or crazy boss would be wonderful.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Just revealed with a cinematic trailer and gameplay details in May, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reimagined take on the games that launched Call of Duty into superstardom. It will star some of the original trilogy’s familiar characters, but it will not be a direct remake of the earlier games. With disturbing, violent scenes and the return of campaign mode, Infinity Ward is going all-out. After the disappointing Infinite Warfare and Ghosts, it certainly needs to make a splash. The new engine and focus on classic Call of Duty action could be just thing to make that happen.

Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had previously announced “The Avengers Project,” and its final name has been revealed as Marvel’s Avengers. A panel description for the game on E3’s website, described it as an action-adventure title with single-player and cooperative elements, as well as “continuous” gameplay. It certainly sounds like one of the biggest games the publisher has even released, and we’ll have to see exactly what form it takes during the Square Enix press conference.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 is regarded as one of the best role-playing games of all time, and the studio is taking a very different direction with Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to the futuristic setting and firearm-based combat, it’s played from a first-person perspective. We’re not convinced the game will release this year or even for this generation of systems, but perhaps we’ll get some clarity during E3. A release date would be an unlikely bit of icing on the very delicious cake.

Games we expect to see at E3 2019

Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Cyberpilot

Spin-off and sequel to Wolfenstein II, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is due to release this July. Thus far, we haven’t actually seen much actual gameplay from the title, which makes it an almost guaranteed inclusion for Bethesda’s E3 Showcase. The VR game Cyberpilot will be a little harder to demonstrate on a traditional display, but it will likely get a shout-out during the show, as well, and could make an appearance at the E3VR show from Upload VR.

Roller Champions

Ahead of Ubisoft’s E3 press conference, a roller derby game titled Roller Champions was allegedly leaked. It appears to be an action-packed multiplayer title, and though we weren’t exactly crossing our fingers for a roller-blade-focused game in 2019, we’re optimistic for its potential. After all, who thought of something like Splatoon before Nintendo announced it? The best game ideas are often the ones we didn’t even realize we wanted!

Watch Dogs 3

Watch Dogs 2 was a huge step up from the original game, moving the setting to San Francisco and injecting plenty of humor into its hackers-versus-the-world story. For the third game, reports indicate it will be set in London, a location we’re excited to explore and exploit. With a unique spin on multiplayer and a nice blend of stealth and action, it’s one of Ubisoft’s best (and most underappreciated) franchises, and it deserves more attention than it has received so far.

Forza Motorsport 8

It’s more of a formality than anything else that we didn’t put Forza Motorsport 8 in the “confirmed games” category. Microsoft releases a new title in the series every other year and seeing as last year was Forza Horizon 4, that means we are almost guaranteed to see a new Motorsport game in 2019. We’ll likely see a real car and might even see the game running on Project xCloud, and it will be very pretty.

Fable

Another unconfirmed game that we’re fairly positive we’ll see from Microsoft is a new Fable title. Playground Games – the studio behind Forza Horizon – opened a second office in 2017, and we’ve heard that it is working on an open-world game that is not a racer. It could very well be a new entry in the Fable series, which has been dormant since the closure of original studio Lionhead. Microsoft said it has 14 first-party games planned for the show, and this has to be one of them.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

One of the greatest games released for the original Game Boy, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening proved that handheld games could be just as engaging as full console games. The 2019 remake is a drastic visual overhaul, giving Link a cute, almost doll-like look but retaining the setting and locations fans have come to love. It should be a more traditional Zelda game than Breath of the Wild, and we’re glad Nintendo continues to give old-school fans what they want, and we expect to see more of this title during the Nintendo Direct at E3.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will almost certainly be at E3 2019, but the question is just how much of the games will be there? Just a week earlier, The Pokémon Company scheduled a video presentation focused solely on the two games, but we’d like to see how they will interact with other Switch or mobile Pokémon games during the Nintendo Direct at E3.

Animal Crossing

Nintendo announced a new Animal Crossing game for Switch a few months ago, and that is all the company did. The franchise’s fans are insatiable, but information about connectivity with other players or the expanded customization options compared to New Leaf would be welcome. We’d be on the game getting bumped to 2020 given how little we know about it thus far, but Nintendo is full of surprises.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Speaking of games we know almost nothing about, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is coming for Nintendo Switch! Though the original GameCube game was underwhelming, the 3DS sequel Dark Moon was a charming blend of exploration, action, and puzzles. If a Switch game can find this same balance and use the console’s unique features for paranormal investigations, it could very well be the best one yet.

Super Mario Maker 2

We’ve already played Super Mario Maker 2 and love the new skins and features it’s bringing to the make-your-own-level formula, but there are still some unknowns in the upcoming Switch game. What is the final style going to be? Can we really not play online with friends? The game’s appearance at E3 2019 needs to answer some questions more than anything else, as it releases just a few weeks later.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Another game set to release a short time after E3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the first mainline Fire Emblem game to hit Nintendo Switch. We’ve learned plenty of details about the combat changes and characters, but we haven’t seen much of it in action. Expect some strategy gameplay and perhaps a new cinematic during the Nintendo Direct presentation.

Astral Chain

Astral Chain was an unexpected surprise when it was announced during a previous Nintendo Direct presentation, and we’re dying to know more about the action game from PlatinumGames. Director by the lead designer of Nier: Automata and featuring a similar combat style, its police theme is starkly different from Automata, and its partner system puts a nice twist on the formula. It’s scheduled to launch this August, so we should get a nice chunk of gameplay.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

A new Marvel Ultimate Alliance game in 2019 seemed like a crazy dream, but making it a Switch exclusive was even more unexpected. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is a return to the classic action-role-playing goodness fans know and love, but with the Switch’s added portability meaning you can play it almost everywhere. The game’s mere existence is enough to excite fans, but we also want to see more of it in action.

Babylon’s Fall

PlatinumGames seems to be working on 30 different titles at any one time, and one that was announced during Square Enix’s 2018 E3 press conference was Babylon’s Fall. We only got a cinematic trailer and only the slightest details on its future-meets-semi-medieval storyline, but as with any PlatinumGames title, we really need to see the swords swing before we can make up our minds. Square Enix needs to have gameplay prepared for this one.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake still exists, as Sony and Square Enix showed during the most recent PlayStation State of Play presentation. We got a look at the combat and pre-rendered cutscenes during that presentation, but we need more concrete information on when and how the remake will release. Gorgeous trailers are only good if we can actually plan on playing the game ourselves.

Games we want to see at E3 2019

Wolfenstein III

With Youngblood and Cyberpilot likely stealing the show during Bethesda’s showcase, it’s unlikely we’ll get any concrete news on a main third title. That being said, Bethesda has confirmed said game is in the works, so it’s possible a small teaser could be tacked onto the end of the other games’ presentations. Any Wolfenstein III will not be releasing until next year at the earliest, but we just love killing Nazis.

Splinter Cell 7

Ubisoft hasn’t given us news on a new Splinter Cell game since Blacklist released in 2013, despite including Sam Fisher in a special Ghost Recon Wildlands mission. A “joke” post from a Ubisoft creative director gave us some hope, but we are not holding our breath for a new game announcement. That being said, we are willing to buy all the Just Dance games Ubisoft has to offer if it means we can put on those trifocal goggles again, provided that Michael Ironside’s legendary voice makes a return.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 2

Ubisoft has one other very different game we’d like to see at its presentation. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was an unlikely success, taking the two franchises and combining them with XCOM-like turn-based strategy. The game was a hit, and Ubisoft Milan has been quiet since the game and its DLC released. Could a full-fledged sequel be in the works? We certainly hope so, and we’d love for even more goofy characters like Rayman to get thrown into the mix.

Bayonetta 3

Announced nearly two years ago, Bayonetta 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, but we don’t know when and have seen zero footage of it thus far. We know Metroid Prime 4’s development was rebooted recently, but Bayonetta 3’s is supposedly on track. Let us see some new attacks or characters during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct, or even just a release year for the game. PlatinumGames’ flagship series is too tremendous to ignore any longer.

Nier 3

The only game we’re fine with being the cause of Bayonetta 3 delays is Nier 3. PlatinumGames collaborated with director Yoko Taro on Nier: Automata to glorious success, combining the studio’s action strengths with the auteur director’s knack for storytelling and world-building. The game’s strong sales figures mean a sequel is on the way, but it hasn’t been officially announced yet. If there has even been a time to do so, Square Enix’s press conference is the time.

Games that won’t be there

Starfield

Announced with a mere logo at E3 2019, Bethesda’s upcoming science-fiction game Starfield will be absent from its E3 Showcase this year. We’ll have to keep wondering exactly what the hell the game actually is for at least another year, as it’s likely coming to next-generation systems.

The Elder Scrolls VI

We got even less news about The Elder Scrolls VI from Bethesda’s E3 2018 Showcase, with the game’s full title not even being unveiled. The game will also be skipping E3 2019, and we’re willing to bet it will also be skipping the next few years of conferences. You’ll have to keep enjoying Skyrim on every imaginable platform for now.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Despite making significant progress – to the point of Ubisoft already showing off some gameplay – Beyond Good & Evil 2 will not make an appearance at E3 2019. The beta is still apparently planned for later this year, but we’re willing to bet that the game actually gets bumped into 2020 and has a flashy appearance at E3 2020.

Skull & Bones

Another Ubisoft game that will be absent from its E3 press conference is Skull & Bones. Recently delayed into 2020, the pirate multiplayer game takes the naval combat of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and expands on it. Because of the online element, it’s better that it gets delayed than risk launching in an unstable state, even if that means it doesn’t appear at E3 this year.

Assassin’s Creed

Ubisoft hasn’t outright denied that an Assassin’s Creed will be shown this year, but we’re putting it in this category because the company isn’t releasing a new game in 2019. In the past, Assassin’s Creed games have been announced in the same year they’re released, and we don’t see the next game being any different. For what’s it’s worth, however, it will likely feature Vikings.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding will release as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, at least at first, on November 8. Because Sony isn’t attending E3 2019, however, that means we won’t be hearing about the game during the show. Kojima Productions’ latest game is one of the weirdest pieces of media we’ve ever seen, involving adult umbilical cords, babies that can detect monsters, and beached whales. We have no idea what any of that means, and we won’t be finding out at E3.

The Last of Us: Part II

Perhaps the most-anticipated game to not appear at E3 2019, Sony’s The Last of Us: Part II is a sequel to a game that arguably didn’t need one. However, Naughty Dog isn’t content to make a pure by-the-numbers follow-up, putting you in control of Ellie several years after the first game. It’s shaping up to be just as gruesome and emotional as its predecessor, but with fans’ expectations through the roof, Sony will need to make sure the game is basically perfect before it launches.

Ghost of Tsushima

The third major game from Sony that will not be appearing at E3 2019, Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game set in feudal Japan. It sounds similar to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Nioh based on that description, but the game ditches the fantasy elements for a down-to-earth, Kurosawa-like take on the genre. Swords clash and characters fall to the ground with limited theatrics, and the game’s gorgeous environments are captivating, to say the least. It’s far different from Sucker Punch’s previous titles, and we look forward to learning more soon.