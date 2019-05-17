Animal Crossing could make an appearance during the Nintendo Direct at E3 2019

Share

Keeping with recent tradition, Nintendo will air a pre-recorded Nintendo Direct at E3 2019. The E3 Nintendo Direct showcases are typically longer than the average ones that air throughout the calendar year. That’s good news for Nintendo fans, as the company has a packed Switch lineup for the rest of 2019. With the Switch still on a tear, expectations are high for Nintendo to keep up the pace. If all goes as planned, it appears Nintendo will do just that. There’s lots to look forward to, so you’ll definitely want to tune in. Here’s how to watch and what to expect from the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct.

How to watch the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct

The E3 2019 Nintendo Direct airs on June 11 at 9 a.m. PT. All Nintendo Direct streams broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and Nintendo’s official website.

In addition to the Nintendo Direct, Treehouse Live will air throughout E3 week on the same platforms. Nintendo hasn’t revealed specific details about Treehouse Live, but the company usually shows more in-depth looks at games discussed during the E3 Direct.

You also might want to tune in on these platforms on June 8 at 11 a.m. PT for a few competitive festivities. The Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational kicks off the show. The Splatoon 2 World Championship will follow and lead into the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 3v3 World Championship.

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct

According to a press release, the Nintendo Direct “focuses entirely on software, will offer a look at games scheduled to launch in 2019.” That means Nintendo isn’t planning on discussing the unconfirmed new Switch models at E3. Instead, we’ll learn more about the games Nintendo has in the pipeline for the rest of the year.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Revealed during the February Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is one of the biggest 2019 Nintendo titles. The remake of 1993 Game Boy classic (and 1998 Game Boy Color classic), which is one of the weirdest and best Zelda games, will be played from an isometric perspective. It also has a ridiculously cute and colorful visual style. Based on what we saw in the reveal trailer, it looks like a 1:1 remake, at least so far. Expect Nintendo to reveal a launch date for the remake at E3.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield will be the first pair of mainline entries in the series to land on a home console when both launch in late 2019. So far, we know that you’ll choose between Scorbunny, Sobble, or Grookey as your starter. Then you’re off on a traditional Pokémon adventure across the new Galar region, complete with random battles, gyms, and a whole new set of eighth generation Pokémon to capture and train. We expect to learn more about the new Pokémon, region, and tweaks to the formula during the Nintendo Direct.

Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing (it will probably have a subtitle) is slated for a 2019 release date, but we currently know next to nothing about the next iteration in the popular town simulation series. The teaser trailer simply showed Tom Nook in his office, telling fans he was happy to be back for a new game. We expect to see actual footage of Animal Crossing and hopefully a release date announcement.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi is back in a starring role and he is scared. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (working title) was revealed last September, but we haven’t heard more since. Once again, Luigi will explore a spooky mansion filled with ghosts, armed with a flashlight and the Poltergust 5000. Luigi’s Mansion 3 feels like a prime candidate for a late summer, early fall release. We anticipate a launch date announcement and some new gameplay footage at E3.

Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo aired a Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo Direct in May outlining all of the exciting new features in the sequel. And Super Mario Maker 2 will launch June 28, shortly after E3. So what’s the point of showing it again? Well, there’s still that mysterious Super Famicom logo that popped up during the Nintendo Direct to explain. We imagine Nintendo will at least remind us about Super Mario Maker 2 at E3, if not reveal a few extra new goodies to get fans extra hyped.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is in a similar situation as Super Mario Maker 2. It has already been detailed rather thoroughly during previous Nintendo Direct addresses, but that doesn’t mean Nintendo won’t talk about it. Three Houses, the latest in the turn-based strategy series, launches July 26. It looks quite ambitious, as it combines the tactical gameplay with Persona-esque school elements. The graphics are impressive and the scope is fitting for the first console release for the franchise in a number of years.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

The first entry in the Ultimate Alliance series in nearly a decade, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is strangely a Nintendo Switch exclusive. That means we will almost certainly see it during the Nintendo Direct, despite the fact that it launches July 19. The co-op focused brawler sees dozens of heroes from the Marvel universe link up in battle. The first two games were great fun, so it’ll be interesting to see how Ultimate Alliance 3 does in the Age of Marvel.

Astral Chain

PlatinumGames’ latest action game, Astral Chain, was revealed during the February Nintendo Direct. It has an anime vibe to it and looks to be set in a futuristic open world. The combat is crisp and methodical like all PlatinumGames action titles. As Astral Chain is set to launch exclusively for Switch on August 30, we expect to see new gameplay at E3.

Daemon X Machina

Daemon X Machina has been shown off several times since its initial reveal at E3 2018. It’s slated for a Summer 2019 launch, though no date has been revealed. Expect a date to be revealed at E3 2019. For those unfamiliar with the Switch exclusive, Daemon X Machina follows The Outers, pilots who hop into mechs and use them to protect humanity. The third-person action game has a linear solo campaign and four-play co-op.

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition

The Switch version of Dragon Quest 11 has been a long time coming. It originally launched in Japan in 2017 and on PS4 and PC in 2018. Now Switch owners will get an enhanced port of one of the best traditional JRPGs in recent memory. Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age has beautiful modern visuals, but you can play it as a 16-bit game, too, in the Switch version. Pretty cool! No release date has been revealed, but it’s expected this fall. We envision Nintendo announcing a release date during its presentation.

What we want Nintendo to announce during the Nintendo Direct

The list of above covers all of Nintendo’s core first-party games and exclusives currently slated for 2019. We expect to see all of the heavy hitters fans are really excited for, but we also have a few hopes for the Nintendo Direct.

Metroid Prime Trilogy

Earlier this year, Nintendo revealed that Metroid Prime 4‘s development restarted at Retro Studios, so we don’t expect to see it at E3. But the Metroid Prime Trilogy? Look, the Metroid Prime Trilogy hasn’t even been announced, but it’s appeared on multiple retailer websites over the past year and many have speculated that a port of the Wii collection will eventually land on Switch. Since Metroid Prime 4 isn’t coming out this year, perhaps we’ll get a surprise Metroid Prime Trilogy announcement. It makes sense to release it on the Switch so that longtime fans and newcomers alike can play through the first three games before Metroid Prime 4 arrives.

Bayonetta 3

Nintendo’s most recent financial report switched Bayonetta 3 from a 2019 launch window to TBA (To Be Announced). PlatinumGames hasn’t officially said the third entry in the excellent action series won’t come out this year, though. So there’s still some hope that the TBA will revert back to 2019. PlatinumGames does have the aforementioned Astral Chain launching on Switch this year, but we wouldn’t complain about a double dose of PlatinumGames in 2019.

Pikmin 4

Nintendo announced that Pikmin 4 was in development way back in 2015. Sadly, we haven’t heard anything since. The real-time strategy series starring the adorable little creatures would be a perfect fit on Switch. We’d love to see Pikmin 4 resurface at E3 2019.

New Donkey Kong game

The Switch port of Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze launched in 2018 on Switch, but Nintendo’s latest console has yet to see an original Donkey Kong game. We’d be happy with another entry in the 2D Donkey Kong Country series, but we’d be ecstatic to see another 3D entry in the vein of Donkey Kong 64. Nintendo hasn’t been afraid to innovate with the Donkey Kong franchise over the years, and the Switch already has some peculiar products (Nintendo Labo). So maybe Nintendo will in fact bring back Donkey Konga or Donkey Kong Jungle Beat, introducing alternate Joy-Con bongos in the process. More Donkey Kong, please.

New indies

The Nintendo Switch has become a thriving home for great indie games since its 2017 launch. We expect to see some indie games during the Nintendo Direct — possibly in a sizzle highlight reel — but we hope Nintendo continues to really lean into the popularity of indie games on Switch by announcing fresh indies and some new ports.

SNES/N64 support for Nintendo Switch Online

As of now, Nintendo Switch Online users get multiple new NES games added to their Switch library each month. The NES games are cool and all, but it’s time for SNES and N64 games to arrive on Switch. Imagine Nintendo announcing Super Mario World, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Mario 64 for the program? That would instantly make Nintendo Switch Online a much more desirable subscription service.