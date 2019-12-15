Batman: The Telltale Series will be re-released with a “noir-style visual makeover,” a graphical upgrade, and new DLC, according to a now-deleted press release by publisher Athlon Games and revived developer Telltale Games.

According to the press release, the re-release will be titled The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, and it will include Batman: The Telltale Series and new DLC for a price of $30. For players who own the base game, they may purchase Shadows Mode, which will add the new noir look, as standalone DLC for $5.

“We’re excited to be able to build and continue the legacy of an iconic Telltale Games franchise by launching The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition today,” said Jamie Ottilie, the CEO of the new Telltale Games. “This is just the beginning in a much more expansive plan to build on our catalog of Telltale Games titles, which we hope to discuss in further detail in the coming months.”

The press release, dated December 5, says that the game is already available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch. However, as it was taken down shortly after being posted, the date was likely wrong. It remains unclear when it was supposed to be published.

The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition will be the first of five titles involved in a publishing agreement between Athlon Games and Telltale Games. The press release mentions the second season of Telltale’s Batman, Batman: The Enemy Within, but it appears that it is not included in the re-release.

Telltale Games was brought back to life earlier this year after a new studio purchased the rights to the developer’s games such as Batman and The Wolf Among Us. The new Telltale Games, however, will no longer be making The Walking Dead games, as the series was acquired by Skybound Entertainment last year to complete the game’s final season.

The Wolf Among Us 2, which was previously reported to have been canceled before the shutdown of Telltale Games, is already in the works. The announcement was made at The Game Awards 2019, where a brief trailer was released.

