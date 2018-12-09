Digital Trends
Gaming

‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ returns with Episode 3 next month

Aaron Mamiit
By

Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead: The Final Season is officially back from the grave, as its Episode 3 finally has a release date after the turmoil that surrounded the developer.

Skybound Games, owned by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, released the trailer for Episode 3: Broken Toys to show what is coming up next for Clementine, the protagonist of the series.

Episode 3: Broken Toys now has a release date of January 15 next year. Many thought that the last season of The Walking Dead would no longer happen, but it now looks like Clementine’s story will see the ending that it deserves.

Telltale Games, the studio behind games such as The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands, and The Wolf Among Us, laid off most of its employees and cancelled most of its projects in September. Employees stayed on to finish Minecraft: Story Mode, but it looked like The Walking Dead: The Final Season would abruptly end.

Just a few days after the announcement of the studio’s pending shutdown, Telltale revealed that it was talking with potential partners to help finish the last two episodes of  The Walking Dead: The Final Season. The project was picked up by Skybound Games, and two months later, Episode 3: Broken Toys is officially on the way.

“We’re extremely thankful to the team working on this game to make sure the season is finished with the quality the game and the fans deserve. We are #stillnotbitten,” said Skybound in the blog post that revealed Episode 3’s release date.

Skybound also noted that the past seasons of Telltale’s The Walking Dead and the first two episodes of The Final Season have returned on all platforms except PC. Skybound is working on it and will release an update to PC players before Episode 3 arrives.

Players who pre-purchased the whole The Walking Dead: The Final Season will still be able to access Episode 3 and Episode 4.

The teaser video that revealed the January 15 release date for Episode 3: Broken Toys featured many people that Clementine met and lost during her journey, as well as what may be next as her story draws to a close.

