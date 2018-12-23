Share

The second season of The Wolf Among Us was already cancelled even before the surprising shutdown of Telltale Games.

The first season of The Wolf Among Us received critical praise for its choice-driven story, so fans were excited when Telltale Games announced that it would release the second season of the adaptation of Bill Willingham’s Fables series in 2018.

Now it appears that The Wolf Among Us 2 was never going to happen, according to a Eurogamer report that chronicled the final year of Telltale Games.

“[The budget was] shoe-string, even by Telltale standards,” said a former staff member to Eurogamer, who added that Telltale Games employees knew that The Wolf Among Us was not a commercial success.

The Wolf Among Us 2 started development in the summer of 2017, with Telltale Games releasing an announcement trailer and bringing back most of the people that worked on the first season. However, even with the declaration of a 2018 release date, there were doubts within the studio.

“Even when the marketing team recorded the [The Wolf Among Us 2] announcement trailer, many people within the studio doubted it would ever see the light of day,” said one of Eurogamer’s sources.

The Wolf Among Us 2 was cancelled before it finished early development. The decision happened so early in the process that the project only had some concept art and a little white boxing for gameplay prototyping, according to an artist who was assigned to the game. Other sources added that The Wolf Among Us 2 already had a season overview and most of the script for the first episode done, though at some point, the second season was only going to last three episodes, not the usual five episodes.

The employees of Telltale Games recounted their experiences over the final year of the studio in the Eurogamer report. The company suddenly shut down last September 21, forcing 250 employees out of their jobs. However, for many of the former Telltale Games staffers, the writing was on the wall.

Fortunately, at least one Telltale Games project will receive proper closure. The Walking Dead: The Final Season will return from the grave on January 15, 2019 with Episode 3: Broken Toys, after it was picked up by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Games.