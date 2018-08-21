‘Battlefield V’ goes all-in on multiplayer customization, team-focused play

Share

Battlefield V‘s Gamescom trailer showed off the vast customization features players can expect from the multiplayer experience. Each of the additions nods to developer DICE’s primary focus for Battlefield V: Creating a multiplayer shooter that truly emphasizes playing as a squad.

From the jump, Battlefield V appears to have four classes: Recon, Assault, Medic, and Support. This time around, DICE is giving each class dedicated combat roles to promote team-oriented gameplay. Recon is for long range weapons, stealth, and spotting. Assault players do a little bit of everything, but mostly get in the thick of the action. Medics heal their squad-mates, and Support players protect their squad by building structures to hide from enemy fire. DICE promises in the video that each class will have more tools at their disposal in Battlefield V, including differentiated loadouts and perks. For instance, Medics are said to have more options for healing. More classes can be unlocked through gameplay.

Weapons now have skill trees, which can be upgraded along multiple paths to fit your style of play. You can also customize the look of both your weapons and in-game avatar. The trailer didn’t go in-depth when detailing cosmetic customization options, but it implies that you will have the freedom to personalize your appearance.

“The Company,” as in your squad, will earn new items such as vehicles by completing objectives together, whether that be daily missions or assignments handed out in game.

We should be able to see the new classes in action during the open beta, which kicks off September 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (September 4 for those who pre-order). We’re most interested in checking out the Support class. While you shouldn’t expect Fortnite-style structures, it’ll be interesting to see how far the structure fortification mechanic goes.

We also wonder how the squad-based roles will translate to Royale, the battle royale mode that we still don’t know very much about at all. We imagine it’ll work well with four-person teams, but not so much in a free-for-all mode? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Battlefield V launches October 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.