Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ goes all-in on multiplayer customization, team-focused play

Steven Petite
By

Battlefield V‘s Gamescom trailer showed off the vast customization features players can expect from the multiplayer experience. Each of the additions nods to developer DICE’s primary focus for Battlefield V: Creating a multiplayer shooter that truly emphasizes playing as a squad.

From the jump, Battlefield V appears to have four classes: Recon, Assault, Medic, and Support. This time around, DICE is giving each class dedicated combat roles to promote team-oriented gameplay. Recon is for long range weapons, stealth, and spotting. Assault players do a little bit of everything, but mostly get in the thick of the action. Medics heal their squad-mates, and Support players protect their squad by building structures to hide from enemy fire. DICE promises in the video that each class will have more tools at their disposal in Battlefield V, including differentiated loadouts and perks. For instance, Medics are said to have more options for healing. More classes can be unlocked through gameplay.

Weapons now have skill trees, which can be upgraded along multiple paths to fit your style of play. You can also customize the look of both your weapons and in-game avatar. The trailer didn’t go in-depth when detailing cosmetic customization options, but it implies that you will have the freedom to personalize your appearance.

“The Company,” as in your squad, will earn new items such as vehicles by completing objectives together, whether that be daily missions or assignments handed out in game.

We should be able to see the new classes in action during the open beta, which kicks off September 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (September 4 for those who pre-order). We’re most interested in checking out the Support class. While you shouldn’t expect Fortnite-style structures, it’ll be interesting to see how far the structure fortification mechanic goes.

We also wonder how the squad-based roles will translate to Royale, the battle royale mode that we still don’t know very much about at all. We imagine it’ll work well with four-person teams, but not so much in a free-for-all mode? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Battlefield V launches October 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Don't Miss

The best game console
world of warcraft battle for azeroth prd
Product Review

'Battle for Azeroth' lets you play Warcraft without canceling evening plans

‘Battle for Azeroth’ promises to put you in the middle of a new war between the Alliance and Horde. The plot too quickly unravels into dull fetch quests, but the game’s variety keeps you itching to log in it even as the story…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs are coming to Alienware and Predator gaming desktops

Dell and Acer have both announced support for Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2000 graphics cards in refreshed gaming desktops, including Predator Orion series systems and Alienware desktops.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Battlefield V review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ beta with new multiplayer experience kicks off September 6

Battlefield V's open beta comes to consoles and PC on September 6. If you pre-order the game, you'll get a two-day head start on September 4 to try out the story-driven multiplayer experience Grand Operations.
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice release date
Gaming

‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,’ next game from ‘Dark Souls’ dev, coming March 22 2019

Activision has announced that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, an upcoming game from the developers of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, has finally earned a worldwide release date for next March.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
amazon prime packages
Gaming

Amazon is killing off Prime’s new-game, pre-order discount

Amazon is ending its 20-percent discount on pre-ordered games for its Prime members later this month, instead offering a small voucher for a select number of pre-ordered games. Previous orders won't be affected.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ gets ‘Blackout’ beta on all platforms next month

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will hold a beta for its battle royale Blackout mode in September, and it will be available first to those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4. The game releases October 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
gamers shouldnt buy nvidia geforce rtx 2080 yet gtx ti feature
Computing

Nvidia’s new GPUs look amazing, but that doesn’t mean you should buy one

Nvidia's GeForce 2080 is a powerful graphics card that supports ray tracing to deliver real-time cinematic renderings of shadows, light, and reflection in games, but unless you were already planning on upgrading, you'll probably want to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
asus gets tough with two new tuf gaming fx laptops front
Computing

Asus gets ‘tough’ on gamers using two TUF Gaming FX laptops built for abuse

If you’re looking for a “tough” gaming laptop that won’t set your wallet on fire, Asus introduced two new solutions under its TUF Gaming FX banner. The FX505 dons a 15.6-inch screen while the FX705 sports a 17.3-inch screen.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
playstation 4 new dualshock colors will jazz up your gaming
Gaming

PlayStation 4: New DualShock colors will jazz up your gaming sessions

If your current DualShock 4 controller looks a little on the dull side, then check out these funky new designs just announced by Sony. There are four in all, with Sunset Orange the most likely to brighten up your PS4 sessions.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv
Gaming

Take control of the action with the best PS4 gamepads

The PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular gaming platforms on the planet, and there are a number of great controllers available to play with. Here are the best controllers for PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last year, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Mike Epstein, Gabe Gurwin
playerunknowns battlegrounds performance guide playerunknown s
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ gets a full release on Xbox One in September

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds released as part of the Xbox Preview program back in December on Xbox One, but the game's full release hasn't arrived yet. That will change on September 4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
what makes a soulslike look at nioh and the legend of zelda breath wild darksouls3 screens 004
Gaming

‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ bundles all three games on Xbox One and PS4

Bandai Namco will release the Dark Souls Trilogy, a bundle containing all three games and their DLC, including Dark Souls Remastered, this October. The bundle will release for Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Watch two new character trailers for ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Ubisoft has released two separate trailers for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, each focusing on one of the two playable Greek characters you'll be able to select at the start of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin