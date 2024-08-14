We’re always game to see what exciting Best Buy deals are hanging around in stores and online. Now that summer is wrapping up, the remaining weeks of August are still seeing plenty of laptop, TV, and appliance sales. And if you’re a console or PC gamer, you’ll be elated to learn that Best Buy is throwing an amazing sales event until August 18. As part of the Video Games Sale event, one game is marked down to $10 for 10 days straight.

Here’s why you should check back on Best Buy’s $10 game deal every day this week

This is a fantastic way to save some dough while investing in some of the greatest games of the last few years. So far, we’ve seen sales on Madden 24, Sonic Superstars, Skull and Bones, Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. That means there’s only five games left, and Best Buy doesn’t reveal what title it is until the stroke of midnight!

You’ll also want to keep in mind that once a game’s day in the spotlight is over, the title goes back to its original pricing. This means that Madden 24 is back to $30, Sonic Superstars is back to $30, and so on.

This is the perfect opportunity to build out your video game collection and try some brand-new titles! The promotion applies to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC games, and limited quantities are available for each selection. This means that your best bet is hopping on BestBuy.com, or venturing to your local Best Buy store, in the first part of the day.

Again, we’re talking about Best Buy’s Video Games Sale, taking place now until August 18. Every day, one new game is marked down to just $10. We also have a big list of gaming console deals for you to peruse, as well as some SSD deals if your PS5 could use a bit more storage!