Here are the best Black Friday deals you can get for Xbox One, PS4, and Switch

Black Friday is a great time to purchase a new video game console, as their prices are often slashed and extra games are thrown in to make the systems even more enticing during the holiday season. Several different retailers offer discounts on the consoles, but you’ll want to narrow it down to only the best deals before you head out shopping. These are the best Black Friday video game console deals.

Xbox One S

Xbox One S bundle deal

Though technically the weaker of the two currently-produced Xbox One consoles, the Xbox One S is still a fantastic system. With a 4K Blu-ray player, HDR support, and tons of streaming apps, it can be the center of your living room setup.

  • The 1TB Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle will be available on Black Friday at Walmart for $199.The bundle includes Minecraft along with Minecoin currency, two DLC packs, and a month of Xbox Game Pass. All other Xbox One S bundles will cost $229.
  • The same bundle will also be available at Target for $200, but there you’ll also receive a free $20 Target gift card with your purchase.
  • Best Buy also has the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle for $200, but without any gift card or another offer.

Xbox One X

Xbox One X review logo
Les Shu/Digital Trends

The more powerful Xbox One X resembles the Xbox One S but comes with much more power under the hood. It’s capable of playing games in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

  • Usually priced between $450 and $500, the 1TB Xbox One X will be available at Walmart for $399. All other Xbox One X bundles will have $70 knocked off their price. This is a better deal than the $70 discount at both Best Buy and Target.

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4

The slim PlayStation 4 supports HDR gaming and comes with a library of amazing exclusives, including God of War and Spider-Man. If you haven’t picked it up yet, now is a perfect time.

  • Walmart will have the 1TB PlayStation 4 Spider-Man bundle available for just $200. Extra controllers will also be available for just $40 during this time, so you can buy a few extra.
  • An identical deal will also be available for the PlayStation 4 Spider-Man bundle at Best Buy and Target.

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4 Pro review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

It isn’t as powerful as the Xbox One X, but the PlayStation 4 Pro allows you to play many of the systems’ games at 4K resolution and a smoother framerate. It makes God of War look simply stunning, and the library of supported games is only growing. As of right now, the retailers that have released their Black Friday 2018 ads have not included the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch review

Nintendo systems keep their prices for a notoriously long time, so you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday if you’re really itching to get the console. Still, there are options out there for those who really want to race in to grab Switch this month.

  • Target will have a Nintendo Switch bundle on Black Friday for $300. Typically, this is what the Switch costs, but the bundle also includes the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
  • The same $300 bundle will also be available at Best Buy.
