Share

There’s still time to pick up a new gaming console at a discounted price thanks to Cyber Monday. Whether you’re in the market for a PlayStation 4, Nintendo, Switch, or Xbox One, you have plenty of deals to choose from. But hurry, you’re running out of time and you never know when one of these great deals will sell out. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

PlayStation 4

While the $200 Spider-Man PS4 bundles sold out quickly over the weekend, you can still snag the PlayStation 4 Pro from GameStop for $400 and receive a $50 gift card. Since you’d likely want to buy a game or two anyway, this deal is basically the same as getting 50 bucks off the system.

Buy it now from:

GameStop

PlayStation VR

The best deal we’ve ever seen on PSVR, Walmart has a $200 bundle that comes with the headset, camera, and two games: Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and Moss. Those two games happen to be two of the very best on the platform as well. This bundle was available on Black Friday as well but has since sold out at most major retailers. Hurry!

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Nintendo Switch

Right now at Best Buy and Walmart you can grab a Nintendo Switch for regular price ($300) and receive a $35 eShop card to use on digital games.

Buy it now from:

Best Buy Walmart

If you’d rather get a pair of games with your Switch, you can grab the Mario Tennis Aces Switch bundle from Walmart for $360. The bundle also includes 1-2-Switch, so you’re getting a bonus game for free.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Xbox One

A variety of great Xbox One discounts and bundles are available for purchase. Simply click on the link of the console/bundle you’re interested in to go to the retailer for purchase. We included a few deals from retailers not named GameStop, but GameStop has most of the best deals on Xbox One consoles due to a $50 gift card being included with almost all console purchases.