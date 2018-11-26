Digital Trends
Gaming

There are the best Cyber Monday console deals

Steven Petite
By
best black friday xbox one deals x console controller hrz family mirror white and

There’s still time to pick up a new gaming console at a discounted price thanks to Cyber Monday. Whether you’re in the market for a PlayStation 4, Nintendo, Switch, or Xbox One, you have plenty of deals to choose from. But hurry, you’re running out of time and you never know when one of these great deals will sell out. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

PlayStation 4

playstation 4 pro media player adds 4k video playback sony 0011 720x720

While the $200 Spider-Man PS4 bundles sold out quickly over the weekend, you can still snag the PlayStation 4 Pro from GameStop for $400 and receive a $50 gift card. Since you’d likely want to buy a game or two anyway, this deal is basically the same as getting 50 bucks off the system.

Buy it now from:

GameStop

PlayStation VR

sony playstation vr virtual reality arcades psvr headset 01

The best deal we’ve ever seen on PSVR, Walmart has a $200 bundle that comes with the headset, camera, and two games: Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and Moss. Those two games happen to be two of the very best on the platform as well. This bundle was available on Black Friday as well but has since sold out at most major retailers. Hurry!

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Nintendo Switch

how to set up the nintendo switch feature

Right now at Best Buy and Walmart you can grab a Nintendo Switch for regular price ($300) and receive a $35 eShop card to use on digital games.

Buy it now from:

Best Buy Walmart

If you’d rather get a pair of games with your Switch, you can grab the Mario Tennis Aces Switch bundle from Walmart for $360. The bundle also includes 1-2-Switch, so you’re getting a bonus game for free.

Buy it now from:

Walmart

Xbox One

Xbox One X review logo
Les Shu/Digital Trends

A variety of great Xbox One discounts and bundles are available for purchase. Simply click on the link of the console/bundle you’re interested in to go to the retailer for purchase. We included a few deals from retailers not named GameStop, but GameStop has most of the best deals on Xbox One consoles due to a $50 gift card being included with almost all console purchases.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cyber Monday 2018: Best deals from Amazon, Walmart, and REI
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Gamestop

Cyber Monday 2018 brings plenty of deals to GameStop, including new video games, accessories, consoles, and bundles that offer incredible savings compared to other times of the year.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last year, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Mike Epstein