Black Myth: Zhong Kui promises more ARPG and Souls-like action

Journey to the even more punishing boss fights

By
Black Myth: Zhong Kui
Game Science

With an end-of-show announcement that caught us by surprise, Gamescom 2025 wrapped its first broadcast with the announcement of Black Myth: Zhong Kui, a game rich in Chinese mythology and lore that focuses on a ghost-catching god. Developer Gamescience took the gaming world by storm with its first title, Black Myth: Wukong and walked away with a slew of nominations and wins from The Game Awards.

While short, the trailer gave us a quick peek at the titular character: a man dressed in traditional Chinese armor, sitting astride a truly massive tiger. He brings up the rear of a procession of two gui carrying what appears to be a large sword.

The trailer opens with two men climbing up a statue, only to pause in fear at the sight of the procession.

No details of gameplay or story are given, nor do we have any hint of a release date yet. However, Game Science says it is tradition to announce the progress of their games to players on August 20 (believed to be the birthdate of Sun Wukong), although it admits “even Yocar himself has absolutely no idea” about a release date.

Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukong lead Game Developers Choice Award nominees

Interested players can check https://gamesci.cn/zhongkui for updates. Here’s what we do know: the game isn’t a direct sequel to Black Myth: Wukong. Instead, the studio wants “to build more distinct game experiences, to challenge ourselves with bolder features, and to bring fresh ideas to our world and narrative design.”

That said, fans of Black Myth: Wukong don’t have to worry. Game Science promises the westward journey hasn’t come to an end. The development of Zhong Kui is a temporary pause; a new project that borrows from the same source material and offers players something new to sink their teeth into. It will be another single-player ARPG, so be prepared for more punishing difficulty and bosses that test the limits of your skill.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years
