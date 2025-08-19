Everything announced at Opening Night Live 2025: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil, and more

The summer used to be associated with the big E3 announcements, but Gamescom has always dwarfed that showcase in terms of size and spectacle. PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo still host individual presentations throughout the year, but Opening Night Live is one of the few events where all platform holders and publishers put their best foot forward to show off the latest and greatest upcoming video games. This year, we will be treated to new details on Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Fallout season 2, and a ton of surprises no one saw coming. A 2 hour show can be a lot to absorb, so whether you missed parts or all of it, here’s everything that was announced.
Silksong is real and launching this year
Geoff opened the show with Silksong footage ahead of the dedicated presentation on Thursday. It was just a taste, but amazing to see the game still exists and will actually come out this year.
There’s more to the Black Ops 7 trailer than we saw
One of the first games we knew would be at Opening Night Live 2025 was Black Ops 7, and sure enough, we got another look at its wild campaign coming November 14. However, I got a deeper dive into what makes this latest Call of Duty so special and broke it out for you if you want the full scoop on the surprising way the campaign is being expanded.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword looks very sharp, but also dark
We’ve seen it before, but never like this. This new trrailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword put a much creepier tone on the game. PLenty of grotesque monsters and dark locals await, reminding us that this was once a survival horror series.
Fallout got a new trailer, but not for a new game
The Fallout show’s executive producers and stars appeared on-stage to promote the upcoming second season of the award-winning Fallout TV show with a quick teaser. Season 2 will take the cast to New Vegas, which was all but assured after the ending of season 1. It will come to Prime Video this December 17.
Ron Gilbert of Monkey Island fame has a brand new game you wouldn’t expect
Death by Scrolling is a scrolling roguelike pitting you against the grim reaper. Featuring a cute pixel art, you pick y our hero to run, fight, gather loot, and avoid death in an endless runner roguelike adventure.
Enjoy this special Clair Obscur live performance
Nothing to say here, just enjoy this amazing live performance of one of the best OSTs of recent memory.
Ninja Gaiden 4 still looks amazing
I was convinced in my preview of Ninja Gaiden 4, but if I hand’t played it myself, this trailer would’ve sold me on this gaming living up to the series’ legacy. It will be out in October.
Cinder City is an MMO open world TPS. Say that five times fast
Big Fire Games showed off gameplay of an incredibly ambitious project. This sci-fi/horror shooter looks massive in scope and scape, with robots, monsters, vehicles, cities, forests, and giant mechs galore.
Grab a flashlight before heading into Silent Hill f
Featuring English VO for the first time, we got a new look into the horrors of Silent Hill f. While it begins rather spooky, the trailer features quite a bit of combat with a spear before ramping up the creepy factor again by the end. It launches on September 25 and is available to preorder now.
We got an appropriately cheeky trailer for The Outer Worlds 2
Continueing with its tongue-in-cheek marketing strategy, the trailer showed off all the major companions in The Outer Worlds 2. Sadly, no, you won’t be able to sleep with them when the game launches on October 29.
We can’t get enough of Ghost of Yotei’s world and can’t wait to get into Legends 2
We’ve seen plenty of Ghost of Yotei already, but just soaking in more of this game’s stunning environments is worth it. There was plenty of blood action and bits of stroy, but the real star is, and always has been, the vibrant world on display. The co-op Legends mode is also coming back as free DLC in 2026.
We had to wait all showcase, but finally saw more Resident Evil Requiem
The penultimate reveal of the show was a new look at Grace Ashcroft’s mysterious background and how she fits into the larger RE picture. The trailer focuses on Grace’s relationship with her mother, who we read about in notes from previous RE games. The two attempt to flee from an unknown force hunting them before ending on a major cliffhanger.
The next game from Black Myth: Wukong’s developer was a the final reveal
Gamescience, which took the world by storm with Black Myth: Wukong, closed out the show with a world premier reveal of Black Myth: Zhong Kui, focusing on a ghost-catching god also enriched in deep Chinese lore. We didn’t see much, but after how well the last game turned out, we have high hopes of another amazing action RPG.
Everything else announced
There was far too much to go into detail on every game shown, so here’s a quick list of everything else we got to see today:
- Lords of the Fallen 2 got a gory, but beautiful CGI reveal trailer. This soulslike sequel is coming in 2026.
- An anime adaptation of Sekiro was revealed titled Sekiro: No Defeat.
- TT Games is back with yet another Batman game taking us back to the caped crusader’s origins all the way through to being a master crime fighter, only in LEGO form. Called LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight, this fun and family-friendly title will drop sometime in 2026.
- The Warhammer train can’t be stopped. Dawn of War 4 brings the legendary RTS back in 2026.
- A new crossover event in Monster Hunter Wilds is on the way with none other than Final Fantasy. There are Chocobos to ride and new FF monsters to hunt, such as Omega Planates, in September.
- Not only that, but there will be a Monster Hunter Wilds crossover in Final Fantasy 14. The trailer showed the familiar Wilds mount, Palico, and quick looks at several monsters to hunt in October.
- Endfield showd off what might be the first anime-style action/automation gameplay.
- If Civ 7 wasn’t what you were hoping for, Europa V Universalas is on the way.
- Daemon X Machina got a brief trailer showing off some fast robot action. There’s a demo out now before the September 5 release.
- Voidbreaker looks awesome and is out right now.
- The Order of Giants DLC for Indiana Jones got a quick trailer and will arrive on September 4, as well as coming to the Switch 2 in 2026.
- Deadpool VR got a new trailer with the release date of November 18 for Meta Quest headsets.
- Promise not to leak any more military secrets in the new World of Tanks 2.0 releasing on September 3.
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Comandoes got its first gameplay premier and it looks just as chaotic and bloody as you would hope.
- ZA/UM has a new CRPG but I’d struggle to tell you what it will be about from the footage we saw. Whatever it is, it looks interesting and is called Zero Parades.
- A stylish new action game incorporatiung vehicles into the combat called Neverness to Everness is open for preregistration now.
- PlayStack revealed a new rocking action beat called Unbeatable coming this November.
- Honor of Kings World showed up with a trailer featuring a to of action RPG goodness.
- Delta Force reminded everyone it is out for free today.
- Time Takers is a game not about getting kills, but getting time from your opponents. Characters from all across time are brought together to battle to keep time on the clock.
- If I had a nickle for every video game adaptation of Dante’s Inferno out there, I’d have two nickles. La Divina Commedia can be wishlisted now.
- Cronos The New Dawn appeared on stage, literally, to show off its upcoming horror game from Bloober.
- inZoi‘s first free DLC launches tomorrow.
- No, you haven’t seen this game before in this showcase. Fte Trigger is coming to early access next year.
- Seven Deadly Sins Origin adapts the anime of the same name in a charming RPG closed beta test starting now.
- Moonlighter 2 got another brief trailer for the upcoming indie sequel.
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 somehow still exists and appeared here to prove it.
- RTS action Age of Empires 4 is coming to PS5.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is letting you build and upgrade your own forge in its second story DLC.
- Cult of the Lamb is somehow still getting supported, this time your lamb will be bale to ride mounts, use new weapons, face more bosses, and more when it drops in 2026.
- For those still stuck in WoW, we learned all about what’s next for this enduring MMORPG. Called Midnight, players will get to experience a new housing feature alongside a new story that begins at the Sunwell.
- Project Spectrum is a unique PvPvE horror shooter that looks like a fresh multiplayer experience.