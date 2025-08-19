Everything announced at Opening Night Live 2025: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil, and more

The summer used to be associated with the big E3 announcements, but Gamescom has always dwarfed that showcase in terms of size and spectacle. PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo still host individual presentations throughout the year, but Opening Night Live is one of the few events where all platform holders and publishers put their best foot forward to show off the latest and greatest upcoming video games. This year, we will be treated to new details on Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Fallout season 2, and a ton of surprises no one saw coming. A 2 hour show can be a lot to absorb, so whether you missed parts or all of it, here’s everything that was announced.

Silksong is real and launching this year

Geoff opened the show with Silksong footage ahead of the dedicated presentation on Thursday. It was just a taste, but amazing to see the game still exists and will actually come out this year.

There’s more to the Black Ops 7 trailer than we saw

One of the first games we knew would be at Opening Night Live 2025 was Black Ops 7, and sure enough, we got another look at its wild campaign coming November 14. However, I got a deeper dive into what makes this latest Call of Duty so special and broke it out for you if you want the full scoop on the surprising way the campaign is being expanded.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword looks very sharp, but also dark

We’ve seen it before, but never like this. This new trrailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword put a much creepier tone on the game. PLenty of grotesque monsters and dark locals await, reminding us that this was once a survival horror series.

Fallout got a new trailer, but not for a new game

The Fallout show’s executive producers and stars appeared on-stage to promote the upcoming second season of the award-winning Fallout TV show with a quick teaser. Season 2 will take the cast to New Vegas, which was all but assured after the ending of season 1. It will come to Prime Video this December 17.

Ron Gilbert of Monkey Island fame has a brand new game you wouldn’t expect

Death by Scrolling is a scrolling roguelike pitting you against the grim reaper. Featuring a cute pixel art, you pick y our hero to run, fight, gather loot, and avoid death in an endless runner roguelike adventure.

Enjoy this special Clair Obscur live performance

Nothing to say here, just enjoy this amazing live performance of one of the best OSTs of recent memory.

Ninja Gaiden 4 still looks amazing

I was convinced in my preview of Ninja Gaiden 4, but if I hand’t played it myself, this trailer would’ve sold me on this gaming living up to the series’ legacy. It will be out in October.

Cinder City is an MMO open world TPS. Say that five times fast

Big Fire Games showed off gameplay of an incredibly ambitious project. This sci-fi/horror shooter looks massive in scope and scape, with robots, monsters, vehicles, cities, forests, and giant mechs galore.

Grab a flashlight before heading into Silent Hill f

Featuring English VO for the first time, we got a new look into the horrors of Silent Hill f. While it begins rather spooky, the trailer features quite a bit of combat with a spear before ramping up the creepy factor again by the end. It launches on September 25 and is available to preorder now.

We got an appropriately cheeky trailer for The Outer Worlds 2

Continueing with its tongue-in-cheek marketing strategy, the trailer showed off all the major companions in The Outer Worlds 2. Sadly, no, you won’t be able to sleep with them when the game launches on October 29.

We can’t get enough of Ghost of Yotei’s world and can’t wait to get into Legends 2

We’ve seen plenty of Ghost of Yotei already, but just soaking in more of this game’s stunning environments is worth it. There was plenty of blood action and bits of stroy, but the real star is, and always has been, the vibrant world on display. The co-op Legends mode is also coming back as free DLC in 2026.

We had to wait all showcase, but finally saw more Resident Evil Requiem

The penultimate reveal of the show was a new look at Grace Ashcroft’s mysterious background and how she fits into the larger RE picture. The trailer focuses on Grace’s relationship with her mother, who we read about in notes from previous RE games. The two attempt to flee from an unknown force hunting them before ending on a major cliffhanger.

The next game from Black Myth: Wukong’s developer was a the final reveal

Gamescience, which took the world by storm with Black Myth: Wukong, closed out the show with a world premier reveal of Black Myth: Zhong Kui, focusing on a ghost-catching god also enriched in deep Chinese lore. We didn’t see much, but after how well the last game turned out, we have high hopes of another amazing action RPG.

Everything else announced

There was far too much to go into detail on every game shown, so here’s a quick list of everything else we got to see today: