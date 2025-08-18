Fallout season 2 finally gets a Prime Video release date, first look at New Vegas

Viva New Vegas. Prime Video revealed the release date and first-look images of Fallout season 2, which introduces the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

In the Fallout season 1 finale, Hanks escapes in power armor and intends to fly to New Vegas, one of the few major cities reconstructed from the ruins of Las Vegas after the nuclear holocaust. New Vegas is one of the most popular cities in the Fallout universe and serves as the setting for the fourth video game, Fallout: New Vegas.

Recommended Videos

Fallout season 2 stars Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as the Ghoul/Cooper Howard, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, and Frances Turner as Barb Howard.

Prime Video released a series of images teasing the sophomore season. Lucy and the Ghoul are conversing in the wasteland as they head to New Vegas. The duo is looking for Lucy’s father, who may hold the answers to the whereabouts of the Ghoul’s family.

Speaking of the Ghoul, there are two photos of the Ghoul as Cooper Howard before the war, including one where he converses with his wife, Barb.

Elsewhere, Maximus is still with the Brotherhood of Steel, and Norm remains in the Vault.

View the season 2 photos below.

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Fallout is the story of “haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have.” Set 200 years after the apocalypse, humanity was forced to live underground in fallout shelters, but on the surface, a “highly violent universe” is waiting for them.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are executive producers, creators, and showrunners on Fallout. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are executive producers. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce Fallout in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Fallout season 1 premiered in April 2024 to positive reviews and became the second most-watched title in Prime Video history, behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Fallout season 2 premieres in December on Prime Video.