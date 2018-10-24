Share

Battlefield V core gameplay designer Florian Le Bihan just wanted to check out Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 before his own first-person shooter released next month, but his skills were so good they apparently banned him from the game completely.

Writing on Twitter, Le Bihan shared that he had been banned from the PC version of Black Ops 4, despite not having done anything that should have resulted in such a ban.

He speculated that his ban could have come as a result of player reports about his high performance in the multiplayer mode. A YouTube video he shared of his skills is very impressive, showing an ability to kill targets with a single shot from a far distance with seemingly little effort.

The kills include numerous quick headshots, which likely means other players assumed that Le Bihan was using an “aimbot” cheating tool. Le Bihan speculated that it could have been an automatic ban based on his playing patterns, as well.

Our guess? Treyarch has a few employees who are fans of the Battlefield series, and they want Le Bihan to stay focused until Battlefield V is out in the wild. The game’s multiplayer beta was intense and engaging, with plenty of environmental destruction and several great World War II-era weapons.

Cheating isn’t uncommon in PC games, but very few players have the guts to do it during a live esports event. One who did is former Optic India player Nihil Kumawat, who was running an aimbot program on his computer during competitive play at the Extremesland Zowie Asia Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament. The software allowed him to instantly score headshots on players after encountering them in the game, and he was disqualified from the event and kicked off his team as a result. The team was later dissolved.

For every one person who cheats, however, there are several who are just actually better than you at the game. Le Fihan seems to be one of those players, and if he’s this good at his competitor’s game, we don’t want to meet him in combat when he’s playing Battlefield V.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Battlefield V comes to the same platforms on November 20.